As the nation’s fourth-best quarterback in the cycle, Jadyn Davis is the crown jewel of the Michigan Wolverines’ Big Ten-leading 2024 recruiting class. His commitment injected new life into the Maize and Blue on the recruiting trail and is easily the best quarterback prospect to commit to Michigan since J.J. McCarthy in the 2021 class. His place on the roster should herald a new trend of the Wolverines attracting five-star talent under center.

As a sweetener, the draw of playing alongside Davis should lure additional top offensive talent to join him.

Starting off as the second-best player overall in the 2024 class, Davis set the recruiting world ablaze in his junior campaign at Providence Day (NC), tallying 3,425 yards, 43 touchdowns, and a 72.5 percent completion rate en route to a State Championship and North Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year honors. In addition, he is lauded for his leadership abilities, meticulous approach to the game and ad-libbing abilities. His in-game body of work certainly gives credence to his high rating from recruiting services.

However, in the lead-up to last week’s Elite 11 finals, Davis lost his fifth star. Certain recruiting analysts have knocked him for his 6-foot frame and slow delivery — opinions predominately formulated based on his production in the t-shirt and shorts showcases that litter the offseason. While his performance at the event wasn’t enough to silence the doubters, he proved he belongs among the nation’s elite signal callers.

Despite a hot and cold first two days, Michigan’s future quarterback roared back with arguably the best showing from any quarterback at the 7-on-7 competition on day three. In that event — which mimics live football more than any other at the showcase — he went 11-for-15 with four touchdowns, enough to vault him to the sixth spot and establish himself as one of America’s 11 best quarterbacks in the 2024 cycle. He may not be the most impressive prospect in street clothes, but when the chips are down, that’s when Davis is in his element. And, frankly, that’s really all that matters.

Davis also possesses many of the intangibles one likes to see in a quarterback, particularly his leadership and intelligence, and this can be seen not only in his body of work on the field but also in how he interacts with his fellow Michigan commits and prospects. A consistent refrain from those close to the 2024 class is the group has become a family. Top cornerback target Aaron Scott used that exact word to describe what he saw from them on his official visit when this picture was taken.

Of course, no season-altering play was being called in that huddle, but one would be blind not to see the bond shared by these players — with Davis as their leader.

As alluded to earlier, Davis could play a part in adding a couple more pass catchers to the class. Jordan Shipp, one of his favorite targets at Providence Day, is a Michigan lean, and it would almost be shocking if he took his talents anywhere other than Ann Arbor. Gatlin Bair is another target Davis could help convince to commit to the Wolverines. Landing one or both would go a long way in keeping Michigan atop the 2024 rankings, hopefully a sign of things to come.

Where Davis’ tenure will lead is yet to be determined, but his production in his championship-winning junior season, his leadership skills on the field and the recruiting trail, and his ability to attract fellow top talent connotes the destination could be special.

Will he live up to the billing as Michigan’s next great quarterback? At least for Davis, he exudes the confidence and ability to win some of the hardware he included in his commitment tweet. Who can fault him for having it?