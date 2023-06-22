The Michigan Wolverines, by all accounts, did a phenomenal job with their recruiting visitors last weekend for their yearly “Victors Weekend.” Nearly all the commits in the 2024 class were in town, bonding and attempting to sway the uncommitted prospects who were on campus to the good guys.

On today’s Recruiting Roundup, we’ll dive a bit deeper into a couple of the uncommitted recruits who were in town this past weekend, while also discussing a player who officially visited a couple weeks back.

Crystal Balls coming in for four-star OT

Four-star tackle Michael Uini is among the few remaining offensive line targets for the Wolverines in the 2024 recruiting cycle. Viewed as a long shot for quite some time, things may have turned in Michigan’s favor during his official visit last weekend.

Since that three-day weekend trip, three Crystal Ball predictions have been placed in favor of Michigan (only two appear on his profile page, but three writers have confirmed putting in predictions). Additionally, the Clemson recruiting expert at 247Sports, Anna Adams, while not putting in a pick wrote that it “might be ballgame” for the Tigers’ chances of getting him because he’s viewed as a Michigan lean.

Other than Clemson, the other schools on his top list include Georgia, Alabama, Florida and Texas. He is taking his official visit to Alabama this weekend, and has previously officially visited Florida and Georgia as well.

Uini would be a fantastic sixth offensive lineman to commit to Michigan this cycle, and he’d be the highest ranked of the group at No. 127 overall on the composite. He would join four-star tackle Andrew Sprague, four-star tackle/guard Blake Frazier, four-star tackle/guard Luke Hamilton, three-star center Jake Guarnera and three-star tackle Ben Roebuck should he commit to the Wolverines.

There is no set timetable for a possible commitment, so stay tuned for more information on that when it becomes available.

Top WR target recruited hard over the weekend

Four-star wideout Jordan Shipp is among the priorities for the Wolverines at his position in the 2024 class. He was in town last weekend on an unofficial visit, as he already took his official to Ann Arbor a couple weeks back. He was on campus with a pair of high school teammates and Michigan commits — wide receiver Channing Goodwin and quarterback Jadyn Davis.

As Shipp told The Michigan Insider’s Sam Webb ($), it wasn’t just his high school teammates in his ear.

“The linemen (applied the most pressure) for sure, it’s not even close,” Shipp said. “Definitely the linemen. Blake (Frazier), Luke (Hamilton), Ben (Roebuck) was there. We all took a picture — (me), Ben, Blake, Luke, Jeremiah Beasley — he hasn’t committed — Jordan (Marshall). J-Marsh put on a lot of pressure, too. It was a lot of pressure, but mostly the linemen. I was like, ‘one of y’all just said something to me five minutes ago.’”

Shipp made sure the overtures from Michigan’s committed players weren’t an issue, quite the opposite from the sounds of it. However, he isn’t ready to make a commitment just yet. He has a visit to North Carolina slated for this weekend, and then mentioned the idea of making a potential commitment on July 16. If not that date, it sounds like it will be sometime during that month.

Needless to say, this one is in the home stretch, so look for more updates in the coming weeks.

Update on top edge target

Just a quick note on 2024 four-star edge Elias Rudolph, who officially visited Michigan the weekend of June 9. He announced on Twitter a few days back he will make his commitment on July 3 at 5:30 p.m. at his high school in Cincinnati, Ohio.

I will like to announce that I will be committing on July 3rd at Taft highschool , at 530, and I will not be goin to Ohio state official this weekend — Elias Rudolph (@EliasRudolph6) June 19, 2023

The 6-foot-4, 205-pounder also announced he will no longer be officially visiting Ohio State this weekend, which is a huge development considering he was viewed as a Buckeye lean at one point. Now, all the Crystal Ball predictions are in for the Maize and Blue. It looks likely the Wolverines will be receiving some good news right before the Fourth of July.

If that’s the case, Rudolph will join an edge class that consists of three-star Devon Baxter, with other targets like four-star Darien Mayo, four-star Dominic Nichols, four-star Brian Robinson and four-star Jacob Smith still on the board.