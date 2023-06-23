Despite several cancellations, the final official visit weekend is still shaping up to be an exciting one for the Michigan Wolverines. As was the case last weekend, the Maize and Blue are deploying a strategy of mixing commits and key uncommitted targets on their official visits. Will this approach help make a difference with the on-the-fence visitors?

Here is the tentative list of expected visitors for this weekend.

In the Mix

Burley Senior (ID) four-star WR Gatlin Bair - No. 44 overall, No. 10

Chaminade-Madonna (FL) four-star S Zaquan Patterson - No. 74 overall, No. 4 S

Tampa Catholic (FL) four-star CB Jameer Grimsley - No. 231 overall, No. 18 CB

Withrow (OH) four-star CB Terhyon Nichols - No. 285 overall, No. 23 CB

Idaho speedster Gatlin Bair is one of the most intriguing recruits of the 2024 cycle. Rated as a mid-three-star initially, he has soared into the top-50 overall and is within striking distance of a fifth star. A big reason for this is his world-class quicks — Bair boasts a sub-11-second 100-meter time. Helping Michigan’s chances in his recruitment is his connection to tight end Colston Loveland, another Idaho native. Picking up Bair would be the perfect cap for Michigan’s recruiting efforts at skilled positions in the 2024 class.

Ann Arbor will also host a trio of outstanding uncommitted defensive backs this weekend. Miami area four-star safety Zaquan Patterson is considered a Miami Hurricane lean at the moment, but the hope is that 2025 Michigan commit Chris Ewald — a good friend and teammate of his — will get him thinking about pairing up at the next level.

Despite strong pushes by Alabama and Florida State, fellow Floridian Jameer Grimsley has kept his recruitment open. It’s difficult to say where Michigan stacks up in his recruitment, but this weekend could help the Wolverines’ cause.

Last but certainly not least is Cincinnati native Terhyon Nichols. Though Bryce West and Aaron Scott dominate the conversation about Michigan’s invasion of Ohio, picking up a commitment from Nichols would be something to celebrate, as he picked up an offer from Ohio State not too long ago.

Commits and a Michigan Lean

Vandegrift (TX) four-star OT Blake Frazier - No. 179 overall, No. 14 OT

Harper Woods (MI) four-star S Jacob Oden - No. 202 overall, No. 16 S

Cheshire Academy (CT) four-star EDGE Jacob Smith - No. 222 overall, No. 17 EDGE

Cheshire Academy (CT) four-star DL Jerod Smith - No. 230 overall, No. 29 DL

Avon (OH) four-star IOL Luke Hamilton - No. 354 overall, No. 21 IOL

St. Edward (OH) three-star OT Ben Roebuck - No. 469 overall, No. 33 OT

Catholic Central (PA) three-star LB Cole Sullivan - No. 551 overall, No. 54 LB

West Charlotte (NC) three-star ATH Jaden Smith - No. 558 overall, No. 52 ATH

Michigan could be on commitment watch this weekend for the lone unpledged prospect on this list: four-star edge Jacob Smith. He and his twin brother were in Ann Arbor for the first official visit weekend this month, and this return visit, not to mention the family connection, projects well for the Wolverines.

Safety commit Jacob Oden continues to show his commitment and love for the program, as he is making this third trip to Ann Arbor this month to help recruit. His presence is sure to make the above-mentioned defensive back prospects feel more at home and potentially envision themselves suiting up alongside the local standout.

Hailing from Ohio, Luke Hamilton and Ben Roebuck will also have a crack at convincing Nichols to leave for greener pastures up north.

Which prospect piques your interest the most? Personally, gauging where Michigan stands with Bair is what I’ll be tuned into. Let us know what you think in the comments section!