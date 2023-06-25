2024 four-star edge Dominic Nichols commits to Michigan

The Michigan Wolverines are on an absolute roll in the 2024 class, as four-star edge Dominic Nichols just announced his commitment to the Maize and Blue.

Nichols chose the Wolverines over his other top schools — Wisconsin, Clemson, Florida State, Georgia, Kentucky, Virginia Tech and South Carolina.

Standing 6-foot-5 and weighing 252 pounds, Nichols hails from Ijamsville, Maryland. He was offered by Michigan back in January and took a three-day unofficial visit in April. He then followed that up with an official visit the weekend of June 9, where he seemed to bond with some of the other recruits quite nicely.

Along with the Wolverines and his previous top list, Nichols also earned other offers from Penn State, Tennessee, Stanford, Ole Miss, Minnesota, Michigan State and more.

Now with Nichols in the mix, the Wolverines have two edge prospects in their 2024 class, as three-star Devon Baxter committed back on June 19.

Nichols is ranked No. 28 at the edge position, No. 12 in the state of Maryland and No. 433 overall on the 247Sports composite. Feel free to check out some of his junior season highlights in the video down below.