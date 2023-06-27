Recruiting Roundup: Michigan closes June official visit season strong

The Michigan Wolverines are poised for a great close to the summer. Notwithstanding a handful of defensive prospect misses, Michigan still boasts a top-five recruiting class, and there is a decent chance it can land the three recruits discussed below.

Elite WR gives Harbaugh, Michigan high praise

A top-50 overall recruit in the 2024 class, four-star wide receiver Gatlin Bair headlined the slate of official visitors Michigan hosted over the weekend, and by all indications, the Wolverines knocked it out of the park with him. Arguably the fastest recruit in the class, Bair highlighted a plethora of pluses for Michigan in an interview with 247Sports’ Brandon Huffman after his visit.

“Everyone is on the same page and working towards the same goal,” Bair said. “Everyone knows what they’re doing and they do it at a high level. Their strength and nutrition are unlike any other.”

Additionally, the Idaho native gave Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh as glowing a remark as one could expect.

“Jim Harbaugh is the best original coach in college football. He doesn’t hide or fake anything, he’s just him. And all the other coaches are just like that, very real people,” Bair said.

An unparalleled advantage Michigan has in his recruitment is the presence of Colston Loveland and Andrew Gentry. Loveland is also from Idaho and was coached by Bair’s current high school football coach. Gentry, a former blue-chip offensive line recruit, spent two years on a mission for the Mormon church, which Bair also intends on doing before college. The coaching staff sagaciously paired these three together over the weekend, and if Michigan ends up winning Bair over, Loveland and Gentry’s contribution should be pointed to as one of deciding factors.

Speaking of a decision, Bair is eyeing an August commitment. While his planned mission will prevent an immediate contribution, Bair would be the highest-rated skill position player to commit to Michigan in quite some time, should he do so. Things are on the up and up here; the Wolverines are now seen as the leader. Let’s hope Michigan can close.

Michigan still in good position for in-state four-star LB

With his commitment looming tomorrow, the Wolverines are in great shape for 2024 four-star Belleville linebacker Jeremiah Beasley. He is coming off an official visit to Missouri, but there isn’t much evidence to counteract the five Crystal Balls projecting him to the Wolverines. In an interview with 247Sports’ Allen Trieu, he detailed what he’s looking for in his future school, and one gets the sense Michigan fits the bill perfectly.

“I feel like my top three things are to play early, education and having team around me where I can win because I’m not trying to lose every game,” Beasley said.

The last facet has elicited some rather humorous remarks at the expense of Michigan State, which has Beasley’s brother, Maliq Carr, on the roster.

The Wolverines might not offer him a starting position as soon as he arrives on campus — nor can they match the family ties he has with MSU — but the educational opportunities at Michigan and the trajectory of the football program far outstrip that of Missouri and Michigan State.

With Aaron Chiles’ unexpected and disappointing commitment to Florida, linebackers coach Chris Partridge — who has Beasley as his top priority in the 2024 class — needs to come up triumphant to keep Michigan’s hopes of bringing in the best recruiting class in the Big Ten alive.

Top CB recounts official visit

Sam Webb of The Michigan Insider released an article over the weekend detailing 2024 four-star cornerback and crucial Michigan target Aaron Scott’s reaction to his official visit a week ago. With Bryce West committing to the Buckeyes on Saturday and a complete reaction to Scott’s visit to Ohio State still pending, Michigan fans should be guardedly optimistic about what the elite prospect had to say.

Defensive backs coach Steve Clinscale and defensive coordinator Jesse Minter continued to cultivate a strong relationship with Scott. It can even be argued these efforts alone have kept Michigan within striking distance of the Buckeyes for his commitment. In particular, Clinkscale and Minter have done a great job of selling the Ohio cornerback on his fit within Michigan’s defensive scheme.

“They run an NFL type defense. I’d say (Clinkscale) wants me the most, for real,” Scott said. “I could see he’s trying to do everything possible (to get me). He was breaking down how I fit into their defense and how they develop and get guys to the league since coach Clink has been there.”

Rod Moore and Will Johnson also did a fantastic job of talking with Scott about the program and making him feel at home, per Webb. The same can be said of the dozen-plus Michigan commits on campus the weekend he visited. In particular, fellow Ohio four-star and friend of Scott, running back Jordan Marshall, continues to earn plaudits for his recruiting efforts on the trail.

Closing out his discussion with Webb, Scott had this to say about where he is at in the recruiting process: “Just sitting down thinking about where do I really see spending these next three years? What coaches I see are going to care for me, and not just right now, but thinking ahead to when I do get there and how it would be. That feeling and just knowing that this is where I should be.”

Michigan has given him more than enough to mull over as his recruitment winds down. Will it be enough to overcome the myriad advantages enjoyed by Ohio State? Stay tuned.