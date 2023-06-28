The Michigan Wolverines picked up a huge addition to their 2024 class on the defensive side of the ball, as in-state four-star linebacker Jeremiah Beasley publicly announced his commitment to the Maize and Blue on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-1, 210-pounder from Belleville chose Michigan over Michigan State, Missouri, Tennessee and Pitt, among others.

Beasley earned his offer from the Wolverines back in June 2021 and has unofficially visited on several occasions. He also took his official visit to Ann Arbor a couple weeks ago with a ton of Michigan’s other top targets and commits in the 2024 class.

As a junior last season, Beasley racked up 108 total tackles while making the All-Conference, All-Region and All-State squads. He also put up 27 touchdowns on the offensive side of the ball at the running back position, according to his Hudl.

247Sports’ Allen Trieu scouted Beasley and compared him to former Ohio State linebacker and current Miami Dolphin Jerome Baker.

Powerful linebacker with short-area explosion. Adequate size, but hits beyond his listed measureables. Was injured as a freshman and had a good sophomore year, but made big strides as a junior and seemed to have his explosiveness all the way back following his recovery. Has a track background and runs and moves around easily in space. Times his blitzes and shoots gaps with good acceleration. Also is a standout at running back and could fit the bill as a bigger back if a school wants to play him there. Three-down linebacker who can fit in a variety of systems.

Beasley’s commitment is absolutely huge for the Wolverines, considering the surprising news a couple weekends ago when four-star linebacker Aaron Chiles committed to Florida during his official visit down there. That made Beasley an even more important target for Chris Partridge and company, so this is very welcome news for Michigan.

With Beasley now in the fold, Michigan has three linebacker commits in the 2024 recruiting cycle, as he joins three-stars Cole Sullivan and Zach Ludwig. Three-star defensive athlete commit Jaden Smith very well could play linebacker, as well.

Beasley is ranked No. 6 in the state of Michigan, No. 28 at the linebacker position and No. 319 overall on the 247Sports composite. You can watch some of his best junior season highlights in the video below.