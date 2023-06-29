It has been a busy month for Michigan football recruiting, but it is set to slow down a bit with the dead period in full effect until the last weekend of July.

But that doesn’t mean we are short on recruiting news to cover! In today’s Recruiting Roundup, we will detail an offensive lineman set to make his commitment tomorrow, a top-100 safety with glowing remarks from his visit last weekend, and a four-star cornerback who is set to include the Wolverines in his top list.

Top OL committing tomorrow

One of Michigan’s final offensive line targets in the 2024 class is set to make his commitment tomorrow, as four-star tackle Michael Uini announced earlier this week he is down to Michigan, Georgia and Alabama, and will announce his commitment on Friday.

The Crystal Ball predictions were in favor of the Wolverines, but Wednesday night, they started to flip to the Bulldogs. This has been a tight race down the stretch, but it looks like Kirby $mart may have won out on this one.

However, if Uini does choose the Maize and Blue, he will be joining one of the — if not thee — best offensive line group in the 2024 cycle. He would team up with four-star tackle Andrew Sprague, four-star tackle/guard Blake Frazier, four-star guard Luke Hamilton, three-star tackle Ben Roebuck and three-star center Jake Guarnera in Michigan’s class, which is ranked No. 3 overall in the team rankings on 247Sports’ composite.

At 6-foot-7 and 290 pounds, Uini already has the requisite height and weight to play tackle in college, it’s just a matter of whether it will be on the left or right side. No matter which side he plays on, he has a very high ceiling and loads of potential. He is ranked No. 127 overall on 247Sports’ composite.

Four-star S, family enjoy visit to Ann Arbor

With Jacob Oden already in the fold, the Wolverines already have one blue-chip safety committed in their 2024 class. However, he isn’t the last one they’re going after, as four-star safety Zaquan Patterson took an unofficial visit with his family this past weekend.

The word “unofficial” is the key there; he’ll be able to take an official visit this fall for a game, if he so chooses. The fact Michigan got the 6-foot, 185-pounder from Hollywood, Florida up on his own dime proves how highly he thinks of Michigan. And if that wasn’t enough for you, perhaps his comments to The Michigan Insider’s Brice Marich ($) will convince you of the Wolverines’ legitimate chance to land him.

“It was good,” Patterson said. “I enjoyed myself a lot. It was great to get my mom out there as well. I wanted her to see what the school is about and has to offer. Building the relationships I have with the coaches already is always good, too.

“She loved the place. She loved what they had to offer. I feel like we plan on getting back up for the cookout, but if not, then we are definitely going to take an official later in the season. If I do end up going to the barbecue, then I’ll go to that and take my official, too.”

With the potential to get back up for the BBQ at the Big House at the end of July, on top of a possible official visit this fall, the Wolverines will be among the top contenders moving forward. Miami is the other school to watch here, but Patterson doesn’t seem to be in a hurry to make his commitment, so this one very well could go into the fall and perhaps into the December signing period.

Michigan makes impression on CB target during OV

We all know four-star Aaron Scott is the priority cornerback target for the Wolverines left on the board in 2024, but another prospect who hasn’t been discussed a whole lot until recently is four-star Jameer Grimsley. Standing 6-foot-3 and weighing 185 pounds, Grimsley hails from Tampa and took his first trip to Ann Arbor this past weekend for his official visit.

Speaking with On3’s EJ Holland ($), Grimsley went in-depth on his trip and what stood out, which included meeting with Steve Clinkscale and Jim Harbaugh.

“(Clinkscale) talked about the reasons that they feel like I’m a good fit for the program,” Grimsley said. “Now, it’s me finding out if they are a good fit for me. He said that he’s all about his guys. The drills all have a purpose and application to perform on the field. We took a look at some film, and he told me why I can be an elite player for them.

“It was great meeting (Harbaugh). Everybody says he’s a good dude and standup guy. He said a lot of the same things coach Clink did. He said I have all the potential. It’s about whether or not I can tap into it. He said they have the best strength coach in the country and that I would reach my potential there. He just said it would be great if I came to play for him.”

Additionally, Grimsley is set to announce a top-three list in the near future and mentioned Michigan will be included. He took other visits this summer to Alabama, North Carolina, Florida State and Penn State, so it’s safe to assume two of those schools will also make his top list.

With a final decision tentatively set for sometime in July, he will have to make a quick decision between his final three schools. Stay tuned for more updates on this recruitment as it enters the final stretch.