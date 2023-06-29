The Michigan Wolverines were included on the top-five list of 2025 four-star quarterback Stone Saunders, along with Georgia, Kentucky, Nebraska and Miami.

On the 247Sports composite, the Harrisburg, Pennsylvania native is ranked just inside the top-300, rated as the 21st-best quarterback and the eighth-best recruit from Pennsylvania.

Saunders has been the varsity quarterback at Bishop McDevitt for two years now, and according to MaxPreps, he’s thrown for 6,620 yards and 100 touchdowns, completing 341-of-514 passes (66 percent) and 236.4 yards per game. You can watch some of his highlights here.

If he were to come to Michigan, Saunders would be the first quarterback commit — and first commit on the offensive side of the ball — for the Wolverines’ 2025 class joining four-star cornerback Chris Ewald and four-star linebacker Mantrez Walker.

Michigan has already landed a talented quarterback in the 2024 class in Jadyn Davis, who is expected to be the quarterback of the future. That said, you can never have too many good quarterbacks, and Saunders listing Michigan in his top-five is encouraging.

Other quarterbacks that Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines are going after in this class include five-star Bryce Underwood, five-star George MacIntyre and four-star Ryan Montgomery, among others.