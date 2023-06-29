2024 four-star CB Jameer Grimsley puts Michigan in top-three list, committing this weekend

One of the Michigan Wolverines’ top targets at the cornerback position is set to make his commitment this weekend, as 2024 four-star cornerback Jameer Grimsley announced his top-three list of Michigan, Alabama and Florida. He will decide between those three schools on Saturday.

The 6-foot-3, 185-pounder from Tampa just officially visited Ann Arbor over the weekend. He also took officials to Alabama the weekend prior. He did not officially visit Florida, but has been on its campus in the past.

Current day, there are no Crystal Ball predictions for Grimsley, but it appears the Crimson Tide are the team to beat in this recruitment. Michigan was the recipient of the final official visit, which is never a bad thing in any recruitment, so we’ll have to see how this one shakes out on Saturday.

If Grimsley were to commit to the Wolverines, he’d be the first corner to commit to their class and the second overall defensive back, joining four-star safety Jacob Oden.

Grimsley is ranked No. 233 overall on 247Sports’ composite rankings. He’s also the No. 18 cornerback and No. 36 player from the state of Florida in this recruiting cycle.