2024 four-star CB Aaron Scott announces commitment date

We will soon know where the priority CB target is going.

By Von Lozon
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Michigan’s biggest remaining cornerback target will be announcing his commitment in the near future, as 2024 four-star cornerback Aaron Scott will be announcing his commitment on July 30. He will decide between the Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State Buckeyes and Oregon Ducks.

The 6-foot, 170-pounder from Springfield, Ohio has been along Steve Clinkscale’s biggest targets in this recruiting cycle, having offered him back in May 2022.

Scott took official visits to all three of his finalists, so it’s very likely those were the final visits he takes prior to his commitment. It’ll be interesting to see if the Wolverines are able to get him up for a day for their yearly BBQ at the Big House, which is scheduled for that very weekend he is set to commit. It’s probably not likely to happen, but you never know in recruiting.

Cornerback is among the top remaining needs for Michigan in this cycle. With none currently committed and just one defensive back in general — four-star safety Jacob Oden — committed to their class, the Wolverines are really hoping Scott chooses to attend school in Ann Arbor starting in 2024.

Will Clink and company be able to seal the deal with one of Ohio’s top ranked players in the 2024 class? We’ll find out very soon, so stayed locked in with Maize n Brew as this recruitment enters the home stretch.

