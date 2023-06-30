2024 4four-star cornerback Terhyon Nichols recently listed Michigan in his top-six list, along with Ohio State, Penn State, Pitt, Cincinnati and Kentucky. He also announced he will be making his commitment over the weekend on Sunday at 7 p.m.

After a great month of Official visits I would like to announce that I will be making my decision Sunday July 2nd at 7Pm @CoachKRJones @CoachBerry3211 @CincyNicole @CoachGWestm pic.twitter.com/RejOWYzIUO — ✞ (@NicholsT24) June 28, 2023

On the 247Sports composite, Nichols is ranked as the 284th-best recruit in the class, along with the 23rd-best cornerback and the ninth-best recruit from the state of Ohio.

Nichols just officially visited Michigan last week. He also recently officially visited Pitt, Penn State and Kentucky.

He’s a physical corner who possesses great closing speed, takes good angles when pursuing ball carriers, and positions his body well to make plays on the ball. He’s also a pretty good punt returner.

If Nichols decides to come to Ann Arbor, he’d be the first cornerback to commit for the 2024 class, and the second defensive back to go along with four-star safety Jacob Oden. They lost out on top target Bryce West — who verbally committed to Ohio State last weekend — but there’s still plenty of talented corners the Wolverines have their eyes on, including Nichols.

Should Nichols commit to the Wolverines, we’ll have coverage of that right here on Maize N Brew. And if Nichols does decide to commit to the Wolverines, it will make a holiday weekend even better for Michigan fans.