Recruiting Roundup: Kirk Campbell gets more work in with 2025 five-star QB

Now that we’re right in the middle of the official visit season, a clearer picture of both the 2024 and possibly the 2025 class will start to emerge. In today’s Recruiting Roundup, we get some clarity from Michigan’s top 2024 edge prospect, as well as good news regarding two 2025 five-stars.

Let’s dive right in!

Ohio four-star recounts official visit

Four-star 2024 edge rusher, Brian Robinson, has visited the Michigan Wolverines more than any other outfit during his recruitment. He provided 247Sports’ Allen Trieu some insight into how the Wolverines treated him on his official visit last weekend.

“The whole visit stood out as always,” Robinson said. “It’s the consistency they always have that is impressive. From strength and conditioning to nutrition, coach Herb and Ms. Abigail, it blows my mind. They definitely talked about where they can use me on the defense at the strongside edge.”

He also met with a pair of Wolverine edges on the cusp of breakout seasons — Jaylen Harrell and Braiden McGregor — his cousin, Jason Hewlett, and Donovan Edwards.

It appears Michigan brought out all the stops and did its job of making the case it should be his new home. Penn State and Kentucky official visits are on deck, but no news may be good news with the Buckeye State blue-chipper.

Michigan QB coach works up with No. 1 2025 QB at local camp

In addition to the happenings in Ann Arbor, Michigan quarterbacks coach Kirk Campbell made a trip down I-94 to run some drills at the Wayne State College Showcase late last week. On hand was Michigan’s top quarterback target — and best at that position in the 2025 class — five-star Bryce Underwood.

The event provided the pair with their first opportunity to work through drills together.

“It was fun. I have watched him work before, but it was pretty good working with him for sure for the first time,” the five-star signal caller told The Michigan Insider’s Brice Marich.

Speaking of his relationship with Campbell more generally, he stated, “Oh, he’s a great person outside of football and in football. I really like him and he’s a cool guy.”

We’ve discussed the work Campbell has done to facilitate an incredible turnaround in quarterback recruiting on many occasions, but the WSU Showcase could be the beginning of the next phase in his recruitment. Talk around the program has praised Campbell for his ability to communicate the intricacies of quarterbacking extremely well, and one can hope further interaction of this kind crops up for Underwood and Campbell. Michigan will be tough to beat if they continue to hit it off.

2025 five-star S visiting next week

On the other side of the ball in the 2025 class, America’s best safety and No. 7 overall prospect, DJ Pickett, is scheduled to visit Ann Arbor next week, according to TMI’s Marich.

The top-10 overall defensive back, who hails from Tampa, Florida, was a visitor for Michigan’s 2022 smackdown of Penn State and is apparently forming a great relationship with safeties coach Jay Harbaugh. In addition, he’s also close with 2025 four-star cornerback commit Chris Ewald.

Other schools that have offered Pickett thus far include Alabama, Penn State, Tennessee, Oklahoma, USC and more blue blood programs.

It’s far too early to put in a firm prediction as to where he will end up, but the Wolverines seem to be well within the conversation for the elite pass defender.