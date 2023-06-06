The 2024 Michigan Wolverines football recruiting class is already near the top of the national rankings, and it is expected to continue to grow. Now that official visit season is underway, Jim Harbaugh and the coaching staff are working hard to secure the rest of their targets. One of those targets is four-star athlete Boo Carter.

Carter will be announcing his decision on June 17th in regards to which school he will attend, and Michigan is in his final five. He will choose between Michigan, Ohio State, Tennessee, Colorado and Oregon.

Coming from Tennessee, it is expected that Carter is going to commit to playing for the local Vols, but nothing is certain until an announcement is made. Carter plays his high school football at Brainerd High School in Chattanooga, TN and has received crystal balls to Tennessee.

Listed as an athlete, Carter can do just about anything. His primary positions are running back and corner, but he has the talent and athleticism to play a lot of different positions on the field and there is no doubt that the Wolverine coaching staff has a specific plan in place for him to excel.

Michigan’s 2024 class currently ranks second in the country behind only the back-to-back national champion Georgia Bulldogs. The class is very four-star heavy with 10 in the class right now, but hopefully Carter will make 11.

Getting a guy like Carter who is athletic enough to be a Swiss army knife on the field would be a luxury. We’ll see if the Wolverines can snag him when he announces his commitment on the 17th.