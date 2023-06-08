Michigan makes top-seven for 2024 four-star CB Bryce West

On Wednesday afternoon, the Michigan Wolverines made the top-seven list for one of the best cornerbacks in the 2024 class — four-star Cleveland native Bryce West.

The 5-foot-11, 177-pounder also put Ohio State, Alabama, USC, Oregon, Georgia and Texas A&M on his top list.

Steve Clinkscale has made West one of his top targets at the cornerback position in the 2024 cycle. West has visited on multiple occasions and is set to officially visit Ann Arbor this upcoming weekend. He has other official visits set for USC (June 16) and OSU (June 23).

The fact the Buckeyes get the last official visit is a bit of a concern heading into the home stretch of this recruitment. It’s also concerning they own all seven of the Crystal Ball predictions that have been put in for him. It appears Clink and company have their work cut out for them, but as we say in recruiting, anything is possible, so we’ll just have to wait and see how this one shakes out.

West is ranked No. 4 at the cornerback position, No. 1 from Ohio and No. 43 overall on 247Sports’ composite ranking.