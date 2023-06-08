The Michigan Wolverines have already landed several talented offensive linemen in the 2024 class, and they’re pretty close to landing another.

2024 four-star offensive tackle Bennett Warren listed Michigan in his top four Thursday afternoon, along with Texas A&M, Oklahoma and Tennessee.

‍♂️. All in gods plan✌ pic.twitter.com/qixGDMDrII — Bennett Warren (@BenzWarren76) June 8, 2023

A Sugar Land, Texas native, Warren is rated as the 175th-best prospect in the 2024 class, along with the 17th-best tackle and the 33rd-best recruit from the state of Texas.

Warren has excellent size at just under 6-foot-8 and 330 pounds. As you can see watching highlights of him, he uses his size well, proving to be pretty nimble on pull blocks while dominating defenders and navigating to the second level. He’s also got great length and does a great job staying solid in pass pro while not letting defenders get leverage over him.

If Warren were to commit to Michigan, he’d be the sixth offensive line recruit from the 2024 class, joining fellow four-stars Andrew Sprague, Blake Frazier, and Luke Hamilton, as well as three-stars Ben Roebuck and Jake Guarnera.

Arguably Michigan’s biggest strength the past few seasons has been the offensive line, which won the Joe Moore Award in back-to-back seasons. If he comes to Michigan, Warren can develop into a reliable starter and eventually grow into a solid NFL draft pick.