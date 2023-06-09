The Michigan Wolverines only have one defensive back — four-star safety Jacob Oden — committed in the 2024 class, but they are one step closer to getting a cornerback locked in as three-star Ondre Evans just included Michigan on his top-five list.

Evans also included Georgia, Alabama, LSU and NC State on his top list.

NEW 4-star CB Ondre Evans is down to Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Michigan and NC State.



He is the No. 84 prospect in the On300 rankings



He is the No. 84 prospect in the On3 rankings

The 6-foot, 183-pounder from Nashville, Tennessee has blown up, earning his offers from Alabama, Georgia and LSU over the last week alone. The Wolverines, however, were in on this recruitment much sooner, offering him back in May 2022.

Evans took an unofficial visit to Ann Arbor last month and is following that up next weekend with an official visit. He has another official visit for NC State scheduled for the weekend of June 23. With his top-list just being released, along with these visits he has planned, I don’t expect much to unfold with this recruitment any time soon.

Evans is ranked No. 30 at the cornerback position, No. 8 from Tennessee and No. 341 overall on 247Sports’ composite.