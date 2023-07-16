The Michigan Wolverines will have to look elsewhere at the wide receiver position in the 2024 class, as one of their biggest remaining targets — four-star Jordan Shipp — decided to stay close to home and committed to North Carolina Sunday afternoon.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder is teammates with two Michigan commits, five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis and three-star legacy wide receiver Channing Goodwin, at Providence Day High School in Charlotte, North Carolina. That seemed like it would have played a huge role in an eventual commitment to the Wolverines, but that never came to fruition.

Ron Bellamy was recruiting Shipp for quite some time, as well, offering him back in April 2022. It’s a disappointing loss on the trail, but not one the program can’t overcome.

So what do the Wolverines do now at the position in this cycle? Most attention will likely be shifted to one of the best athletes in the 2024 class — four-star receiver Gatlin Bair. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Idaho native took an official visit to Ann Arbor in June and reportedly really enjoyed his time. This one seems to be down to Michigan, Oregon and Boise State, so keep a close eye on this recruitment moving forward.

It’s also very possible that Bellamy and company do some further evaluations this fall on some currently under-the-radar players. With the dead period in full swing and fall camp looming, recruiting is taking a bit of a backseat until September when prospects can take visits for games, so don’t expect any offers to go out anytime soon. The Wolverines have been able to get some quality players to commit very late the last few cycles that they offered in the fall, so it’s possible it happens this year at wide receiver.

And if that doesn’t work out, there’s always the transfer portal. If the Wolverines decide they need another receiver prior to the 2024 season and they don’t get any others in this cycle, they could easily snag an already-experienced player who enters the portal.

With Goodwin and four-star I’Marion Stewart already committed, wide receiver isn’t a huge position of need by any means, but Michigan would ideally get one more to join the fold prior to the 2024 season. As always, we’ll bring you the latest on Maize n Brew as the recruiting cycle progresses.