Predicting these 10 recruiting battles for Michigan in the 2024 class

With the fourth-best 2024 class, the Michigan Wolverines enter the key late summer stretch of the recruiting season in decent standing. While the momentum from the red-hot spring commitment streak has started to die down, Michigan can still make a push for a top-five class. For it to do so, however, it will need to land a majority of the prospects mentioned below.

Here is where I think the Maize and Blue stand with 10 of its remaining targets entering July.

Pick: Notre Dame

Confidence Level: 1/5

In the spring, Notre Dame looked like the runaway favorite for the nation’s third-best defensive lineman. But the talented Chicago run-stopper decided to slow things down, salvaging Michigan’s best chance to secure a five-star defender in the 2024 class. Recent buzz points to a battle between the Wolverines and the Fighting Irish, but Miami, with one of the most beefed-up NIL programs in the country and the second-most consistent player in his recruitment, can’t be dismissed just yet. Consistency often carries the day in recruiting battles, and for that reason, the Irish have a slight lead. His commitment seems like its anyone’s for the taking.

Pick: Michigan

Confidence Level: 3/5

With Idaho native Colson Loveland’s ascendency and Andrew Gentry’s successful reintegration into the program after his LDS mission, Michigan has the best case to make to the class’ fastest athlete. Barring a late push by Oregon and Boise State, Bair seems poised to end up a Wolverine when his projected August commitment rolls around.

Pick: Ohio State

Confidence Level: 2/5

Based on optics alone, there may be no more important recruitment than this one. Oregon, Michigan and Ohio State are the three schools Left in the running, but it feels like this is a summertime rendition of The Game. If Michigan can pull this one out, it will be incontrovertible evidence the Wolverines’ newfound recruiting momentum in the Buckeye State is sustainable. However, Scott’s decision to commit on his father’s birthday doesn’t presage well for the Maize and Blue, as the elder Scott is an ardent Buckeye fan. Combining this with Michigan’s history of struggling to win over Ohio recruits, the Buckeyes are the favorites at this point.

Pick: Miami

Confidence Level: 4/5

The longer this lasts, the better Michigan’s odds get. A longtime Miami lean, Patterson’s recruitment could get a lot more interesting if his teammate and 2025 Michigan commit Chris Ewald gets him on campus for a game or two.

Pick: Michigan

Confidence Level: 1/5

Truthfully, Robinson’s recruitment has been one of the stranger ones of the 2024 cycle. The ninth-best edge has been to Michigan on many, many occasions and has been a heavy Wolverine lean since last fall. After hosting him for official visits, Kentucky and Penn State have made up a ton of ground over the summer, and some even have the Wildcats as the favorite now. Ironically, Michigan stands to benefit from a protracted recruitment, as the Wolverines would have survived pushes by Kentucky and Penn State. This could go any way, but for the time being, the Wolverines — assuming they have room for him — is the lukewarm favorite.

Pick: Michigan

Confidence Level: 3/5

After a successful official visit to Ann Arbor, the Wolverines have jumped into the lead for the Texas offensive lineman, and there is so far little indication that will change. With that, Michigan’s 2024 offensive line haul would grow to six and be solidified as the best in the country.

Pick: Michigan

Confidence Level: 4/5

Nebraska has come on as of late, but the draw of playing with his twin brother on a proven contender may be too much to pass up for Smith.

Pick: Michigan

Confidence Level: 5/5

The man canceled his official visit to Ohio State right after he toured Ann Arbor. Sign him up!

Pick: Kentucky

Confidence Level: 1/5

The Maize and Blue secured the final official visit for the skillful Cincinnati pass defender, and Click has done a great job recruiting him. But the latest — and most consistent — buzz has been around Kentucky.

Pick: Michigan

Confidence Level: 4/5

Michigan is the heavy favorite for the last member of the Providence Day trio in the 2024 class, provided it can withstand efforts by in-state competitors North Carolina and North Carolina State. Jadyn Davis and Channing Goodwin’s membership in the call will be invaluable here.

What do you think? Where will these prospects end up? Share your picks in the comments section!