The final recruiting event of the summer is finally here for the Michigan Wolverines — the BBQ at the Big House. A tradition that began during the Rich Rod era, the final weekend of July has long been devoted to treating recruits to a good meal, some summertime activities and personal bonding with the coaches and current players.

This is the last opportunity for coaches to impress these recruits before diving down into the submarine known as fall camp. As always with any major recruiting event, this list is subject to change with both additions and subtractions, but here is the working list of expected visitors for this year’s BBQ.

Commits

Charlotte (NC) four-star QB Jadyn Davis - No. 60 overall, No. 6 QB

Rochester (MI) four-star TE Brady Prieskorn - No. 71 overall No. 6 TE

Cincinnati (OH) four-star RB Jordan Marshall - No. 72 overall, No. 6 RB

Austin (TX) four-star OL Blake Frazier - No. 171 overall, No. 13 OT

Harper Woods (MI) four-star S Jacob Oden - No. 210 overall, No. 18 S

Charlotte (NC) four-star LB Jaden Smith - No. 265 overall, No. 21 ATH

Chicago (IL) four-star WR I’Marion Stewart - No. 308 overall, No. 46 WR

Belleville (MI) four-star LB Jeremiah Beasley - No. 332 overall, No. 26 LB

Avon (OH) four-star IOL Luke Hamilton - No. 364 overall, No. 22 IOL

Lakewood (OH) three-star OT Ben Roebuck - No. 480 overall, No. 33 OT

Ponte Vedra Beach (FL) 2024 three-star OL Jake Guarnera - No. 493 overall, No. 31 IOL

Hollywood (FL) 2025 four-star CB Chris Ewald - No. 92 overall, No. 12 CB

Not much needs to be said here, as all these 2024 commits coming to the BBQ is not a stunner at all. It is, however, nice to see Ewald is coming back after taking a visit to Ann Arbor last month. He’s been making the rounds to other college campuses, but he’s also been very loyal to the Wolverines and an active recruiter. It’ll be a fight to keep him throughout the entire process, but Ewald seems pretty locked in right now, and visits like this only help Michigan’s chance of keeping him in the fold.

Transfers

Nigel Glover, freshman, former Northwestern LB

Glover has yet to play in a collegiate football game, but has already entered the transfer portal. Unfortunately, it’s because of what was allegedly going on at Northwestern and the firing of head coach Pat Fitzgerald. Luckily, he already has a few options, with Michigan being one of them. He’s also strongly considering Ohio State and Kentucky, as he tries to find his next college home. He’s 6-foot-3, 210 pounds and from the same high school as Rod Moore, so the Wolverines have a pretty solid connection there.

2024 class

Hollywood (FL) four-star S Zaquan Patterson - No. 76 overall, No. 3 S

One of the top remaining defensive back targets for Michigan in this cycle, Patterson will be visiting both Michigan and Auburn this weekend. The Miami Hurricanes are the other school posing a serious threat in this recruitment. Michigan hosted Patterson on an unofficial visit the final weekend in June, so this is a quick return visit for the top-100 prospect.

2025 class

Charlotte (NC) five-star OL David Sanders - No. 3 overall, No. 1 OT

It’s not a guarantee that the third-ranked prospect overall regardless of position in 2025 makes it to the BBQ, but I am including him here anyways since he is at least attempting to make it in. He will be visiting Georgia and Alabama on Friday and Saturday, respectively, and is hoping to catch a flight to Michigan for Sunday. This would be a great opportunity for Jim Harbaugh and Sherrone Moore to get some quality facetime with Sanders prior to Sept. 1, when coaches can reach out directly to players in the junior class, especially considering he has never visited Ann Arbor before.

Tampa (FL) five-star S DJ Pickett - No. 8 overall, No. 1 S

Pickett is another top recruit coming to town this weekend, as he is a longtime top target for Jay Harbaugh and company. He’s been very receptive to Michigan’s pitches early on and has visited on multiple occasions. On top of that, his mother went to Michigan and he still has family in the area, so suffice it to say Michigan has a really good shot at landing the top defensive back in the country in 2025.

Fulshear (TX) four-star WR Andrew Marsh - No. 32 overall No. 5 WR

A borderline five-star recruit, Marsh is among the elites at wide receiver in the 2025 cycle at 6-foot-1, 173 pounds. This is a quick return visit for Marsh, as he visited back in May. He has offers from the elite programs in the nation, such as Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, USC, LSU, Penn State and more.

Oradell (NJ) four-star WR Quincy Porter - No. 83 overall, No. 13 WR

Another top-100 prospect coming in for the BBQ, Porter is already physically imposing at 6-foot-3 and 190 pounds. Hailing from New Jersey, you know Chris Partridge will be a huge part of this young man’s recruitment. He has other really good offers from Georgia, Oregon, Ohio State, Florida State, Tennessee, Notre Dame, Texas A&M, Michigan State, Wisconsin and more.

San Diego (CA) four-star QB Akili Smith Jr. - No. 84 overall, No. 6 QB

Of course, the top overall target regardless of position is five-star in-state quarterback Bryce Underwood, but Smith Jr. is among a handful of other quarterbacks Kirk Campbell and company continue to recruit. Smith Jr. already has the build you’re looking for in a quarterback at 6-foot-5, 200 pounds. He also holds other offers from the likes of Florida, Miami, Oregon, Washington, Utah and more.

Geneva (IL) four-star WR Talyn Taylor - No. 90 overall, No. 3 ATH

Another top playmaker in the 2025 class, Taylor is being recruited by the Wolverines as a wide receiver. At 6-foot, 165 pounds, he had a great season as a sophomore by catching 45 passes for 660 yards and eight touchdowns. He also had nine rushing attempts and even returned punts. He holds other offers from Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Wisconsin, UCLA, USC, Michigan State, Utah, Nebraska, Miami and more.

Oak Park (IL) four-star DL Nathaniel Marshall - No. 99 overall, No. 7 DL

The state of Illinois continues to pump out stud defensive players every cycle, and Marshall is one of the very best in 2025. He’s 6-foot-4, 240 pounds and already holds offers from Alabama, Penn State, Miami, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Wisconsin and others. He was offered by Mike Elston and Michigan back in April.

Franklin (MI) four-star OL Avery Gach - No. 135 overall, No. 13 OT

The in-state prospect will be back in Ann Arbor once again, as Gach has been a frequent visitor since being offered by Sherrone Moore last October. MSU seems to be Michigan’s main competition here, as he has family ties to the Spartans. He also holds offers from Alabama, Penn State, Wisconsin, USC, Georgia, Notre Dame and more elite programs.

Sachse (TX) four-star WR Kaliq Lockett - No. 151 overall, No. 22 WR

Ron Bellamy is leading the charge for the Longhorn State star, offering Lockett back in May. At 6-foot-1 and 175 pounds, Lockett had 29 catches for 492 yards and five touchdowns as a sophomore last year at Sachse High School. He also performs for the track and field team. He also holds offers from TCU, Nebraska, Louisville, Arizona State and more.

Toledo (OH) four-star OL Carter Lowe - No. 164 overall, No. 15 OT

If you’re looking for a Michigan-Ohio State recruiting battle in the 2025 class, look no further! Lowe is a priority target for Sherrone Moore in this cycle and Lowe has been very receptive, having visited multiple times already since being offered in January. At 6-foot-5, 290 pounds, Lowe is already a beast of a human as a 16-year-old. He holds other offers from Georgia, Clemson, Michigan State, Penn State, Florida State, Pitt, Wisconsin and more.

West Chester (OH) four-star TE Luka Gilbert - No. 174 overall, No. 4 TE

One of the best tight ends in the 2025 class, Gilbert is an astounding 6-foot-8 and 233 pounds. The multi-sport athlete — he plays hoops, too, go figure! — was offered by Michigan in April. He also holds offers from Ohio State, Illinois, Louisville, Rutgers, Virginia Tech, Pitt, Kentucky and more.

Findlay (OH) four-star QB Ryan Montgomery - No. 205 overall, No. 15 QB

Montgomery has Ohio State ties, given he’s from Ohio and his brother is on the Buckeyes right now, but he has grown quite fond of the Wolverines over his recruitment. He’s visited ever since his brother was being recruited by Michigan, and this return trip is a good indicator he still holds legitimate interest. It also helps that OSU already has a quarterback committed in 2025 in Tavien St. Clair. Montgomery holds other offers from Georgia, Miami, Florida, South Carolina, Colorado, Purdue, Michigan State and more.

Derby (KS) four-star TE Dasaahn Brame - No. 214 overall, No. 9 TE

Grant Newsome is going after some studs at the tight end position in 2025, and for good reason, as it’s a very strong crop in this cycle. Brame is among the nation’s best, standing at 6-foot-6 and 225 pounds. The Kansas native earned other offers from Auburn, Arizona State, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Miami, Michigan State, Penn State, Tennessee, Wisconsin and more.

Palatine (IL) four-star DL Jaylen Williams - No. 221 overall, No. 25 DL

Another stud defensive lineman from the state of Illinois, Williams is a monster for his age at 6-foot-6 and 265 pounds. He has other offers from Auburn, Kansas State, Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas A&M and more.

Newport News (VA) four-star S Messiah Delhomme - No. 234 overall, No. 18 S

Another recently-offered prospect who just got elevated to a four-star all the way from unranked status, Delhomme is 6-foot-1 and 196 pounds. Jay Harbaugh is the one who extended the offer back in June. He has other early offers from Florida State, Duke, Boston College, Maryland, Virginia Tech and others.

Detroit (MI) four-star edge Xavier Newsome - No. 263 overall, No. 23 edge

One of the top in-state players in the 2025 cycle, Newsome was offered by tight ends coach Grant Newsome and defensive backs coach Steve Clinkscale back in January. The Wolverines are looking at him as a true athlete who can play either tight end and edge at the next level. He has other offers from Minnesota, West Virginia, Pitt and others.

Howell (MI) four-star DL Bobby Kanka - No. 310 overall, No. 31 DL

Another big fish in Michigan’s backyard in the 2025 cycle, Kanka has been a longtime top target for the Wolverines, having offered him in Feb. 2022. All five Crystal Ball predictions are in favor of Michigan. Kanka holds other offers from Michigan State, Penn State, Tennessee, Louisville and more.

Oakdale (CT) four-star DL Adam Shovlin - No. 322 overall, No. 32 DL

Listed at 6-foot-6 and 235 pounds, Shovlin was offered while camping in Ann Arbor in June. After earning the offer, he told The Michigan Insider ($) that Michigan is now in his “top 3-5.” He has other offers from Penn State, USC, Wisconsin, Stanford, Maryland, Louisville, Boston College and more.

Detroit (MI) three-star ATH Elijah Dotson - No. 372 overall, No. 30 ATH

Dotson is an interesting athlete prospect at 6-foot-2 and 175 pounds. He’s primarily being recruited by Steve Clinscale, so the Wolverines may want him in the secondary. Michigan received a Crystal Ball earlier this month for Dotson, so look for the Wolverines to be a major factor in this recruitment. Dotson holds other offers from Wisconsin, Tennessee, Louisville, Pitt, Penn State and more.

Detroit (MI) three-star edge Willie Fletcher - No. 372 overall, No. 31 edge

One of the more under the radar names in the state of Michigan in the 2025 class, Fletcher notched is offer from Michigan back in May 2022. Since then, he has picked up other offers from Oregon, Missouri, Penn State, Louisville, Illinois, Kansas and more. He’s a lighter edge at the moment at 6-foot-3, 225 pounds, so it’ll be interesting to see how he develops.

Plainfield (IL) unranked WR Quinn Morris

Morris is the brother of current Michigan wide receiver Tyler Morris. At 5-foot-11 and 162 pounds, Quinn is very similar in stature to his older brother. He’s been to Michigan more than any other school, it seems like at least, so the Wolverines should certainly be among the leaders for him. Morris holds other publicly known offers from Minnesota and Ball State. He’s also taken visits to Notre Dame and Wisconsin.

New Rochelle (NY) unranked OL Rowan Byrne

Michigan offered Byrne back on June 3, and despite not being ranked at the moment, that won’t last forever. At 6-foot-6, 290 pounds, he already holds other offers from Florida, Wisconsin, Notre Dame, Stanford, Texas A&M, Minnesota, Maryland, Rutgers, Syracuse and more, which looks to be the offer sheet of — at the very least — a high-three-star prospect. Of course, being from the state of New York probably does him no favors in that regard, but keep his name in mind moving forward as he ascends up the target board.

Asheville (NC) unranked S Justin Rowe

Another unranked prospect who may very well wind up as a top target in the 2025 cycle, Rowe earned his Michigan offer by Chris Partridge and Jay Harbaugh back in April. He was in Michigan back in June for a high school showcase in Detroit. At 6-foot-3 and 205 pounds, Rowe has an eyebrow-raising frame for a young defensive back. He has other offers from Missouri, Boston College, Duke, NC State, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest and more.

Bauxite (AR) unranked S Marcus Wimberly

Yet another unranked potential top target, Jay Harbaugh offered Wimberly back in June and has been making him a priority in the 2025 cycle. At 6-foot-1 and 180 pounds, Wimberly has run a verified 4.37 40-yard dash time, making him yet another underrated blazer on the trail. There are two Crystal Ball predictions in for the hometown Arkansas Razorbacks, and he will be visiting Arkansas on Saturday before making his way to Ann Arbor on Sunday.

Chesapeake (VA) unranked CB Jahmari DeLoatch

DeLoatch is a very interesting prospect, with barely any information on his recruiting profile, but he is a speedster, at least according to his Twitter. Michigan was among the very first to offer him a scholarship, doing so back in May. He has other offers from Virginia Tech, Charlotte, Wake Forest, Duke and others.

West Bloomfield (MI) unranked WR Elisha Durham

West Bloomfield has been kind to Michigan over the years, so perhaps Durham is the next in line and continue the pipeline. He’s 6-foot, 150 pounds, so he certainly isn’t done growing just yet. He doesn’t have one from Michigan yet, but Durham holds offers from Wisconsin, Central Michigan, Toledo, Western Michigan and more.

Glenside (PA) unranked OL Michael Carroll

The Wolverines haven’t offered Carroll yet, but perhaps that changes this weekend with a visit for the BBQ. At 6-foot-5 and 290 pounds, Carroll has other early offers from Penn State, Michigan State, Maryland, Rutgers, South Carolina and more.

2027

Mundelein (IL) QB Trae Taylor

You read that right — 2027! Taylor is one of Michigan’s way-too-early top quarterback targets, having been offered back in June. The 6-foot, 135-pounder plays at Carmel Catholic and has other early offers from Maryland, UNLV, Marshall and Central Michigan.

Jersey City (NJ) QB Kahden Davis

For being a recruit in the 2027 class, Davis sure does already have some size to him at 6-foot, 203 pounds. He has yet to earn any collegiate offers, but has has camped at and visited schools like Michigan, Clemson, Auburn, Maryland, Penn State, Syracuse and others.