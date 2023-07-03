The Michigan Wolverines continue to dominate the recruiting trail in the 2024 class, especially in the state of Ohio, as Mike Elston and company just got a commitment from four-star edge Elias Rudolph.

Rudolph chose Michigan over other schools like Ohio State, Cincinnati, Penn State and Pitt. He was also strongly considering Miami (FL), who came into this recruitment just a tad late.

Rudolph was offered by the Wolverines in April 2022, well before most of his other big offers. He unofficially visited Ann Arbor this past winter and then came back for an official visit the weekend of June 9, a weekend that has produced five commitments now from Rudolph, four-star edge Dominic Nichols, four-star wide receiver I’Marion Stewart, four-star defensive lineman Owen Wafle and three-star running back Micah Ka’apana.

The 6-foot-4, 215-pounder is from Cincinnati, but transferred to Deerfield Beach, Florida for his junior season. However, he will be back in Ohio for his last year of high school. As a junior in 2022 for Deerfield Beach High School, Rudolph compiled 80+ tackles and 19 sacks.

With the addition of Rudolph, Michigan now has two edge rushers in the class, with him and Nichols. The Wolverines continue to own the No. 4 recruiting class in the country.

Rudolph is ranked No. 44 in the state of Florida, No. 23 at the edge position and No. 291 overall on the 247Sports composite. You can see some of his junior year highlights in the video below.