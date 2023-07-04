Michigan’s 2024 class is shaping up to be one of the best under Jim Harbaugh, sitting in top-five as we enter the dog days of summer. The class, led by the likes of Jadyn Davis, Jordan Marshall and Jacob Oden, is still in contention for many top prospects across the board, hoping to score some big wins as summer wraps up.

Check-in with 2025 five-star QB target

Zach Libby of On3’s The Wolverine wrote an article ($) on 2025 five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood, who was at the commitment of new Michigan pledge, 2024 four-star linebacker Jeremiah Beasley. The two prospects play together at Belleville and are seeking their third straight state championship this fall.

Ranked as the top quarterback in the class, Underwood reaffirmed plans to announce his own respective commitment on Jan. 6 which will take less than two months following the MHSAA Division I State Championship. He hasn’t publicly released a list of top schools, but it appears Michigan, LSU, Alabama, Ohio State and others are bubbling to the top. He’s been to all four campuses at least once since the winter, with the Wolverines hosting him at least three times from early March to late April. Underwood also appeared at Michigan recently for a 7v7 showcase.

There are a lot of favorable signs early here in this recruiting battle, with Michigan close in proximity, as well as Underwood’s connection with quarterback coach Kirk Campbell. His impact on the way Underwood views Michigan is night-and-day compared to before with Matt Weiss.

Here’s part of what Underwood previously said about Campbell to The Wolverine earlier this month at the Wayne State Satellite Camp: “Coach Campbell is a great guy all-around. When it comes to football and everything outside of football, he has a high character and that’s great to see. He actually wants to have a relationship with my family as well. Not just myself. That’s a really big deal to me.”

Michigan seems to be in great position with yet another elite quarterback, but can it seal the deal come January? Only time will tell, but the Wolverines have positioned themselves very nicely.

2025 CB commit talks visit, recruiting teammate

EJ Holland of The Wolverine recently spoke with ($) 2025 four-star cornerback commit Chris Ewald about his recent visit to Ann Arbor and his recruitment. He and 2024 four-star safety target Zaquan Patterson made the trip from South Florida for an unofficial visit. The duo, teammates at Miami (Fla.) Chaminade-Madona have been talking a lot recently about playing with each other at the next level.

“Everything went well,” Ewald said. “I had a great time up there with Zaquan. The visit was really for him. I was just up there to enjoy it. I’ve been there so many times. We talked with the coaches and all that. I’m trying to get him comfortable there.”

Patterson is one of Michigan’s top remaining targets this cycle, with Ewald already giving Michigan an early commitment back in December, picking the Wolverines over a number of powerhouse programs. Ewald has consistently been recruiting Patterson over the last several months, but let the program speak for itself two weekends ago.

“I’m trying to get him to commit,” Ewald said. “I didn’t say too much this weekend. I just let the school show itself — the coaches, the facilities, the program. He got to see it all for himself without me having to tell him anything. It would be really cool to play with him since we’ve been playing with each other since we were little. It would be a great journey.”

Ewald has also made unofficial visits to Florida State, Miami, Tennessee and USC recently. However, he remains locked in with his verbal pledge to Michigan, saying he’s “super happy” and that his mind “hasn’t changed” regarding this commitment.

It remains to be seen whether Michigan can reel in Patterson, but it doesn’t hurt to have Ewald constantly recruiting him.

Top targets committing elsewhere

In other news, there were a lot of disappointing commitments elsewhere for Michigan fans this past week, as some top targets linked to Michigan committed elsewhere. A couple were linked heavily to Michigan after recent official visits, but ultimately chose other programs. ‘

Listed below are a few recruits who made verbal pledges to other schools this past week.

Five-star DL Justin Scott - Ohio State

Four-star Safety Jordan Johnson-Rubell - Texas

Four-star OL Michael Uini - Georgia

Four-star CB Jameer Grimsley - Alabama

Four-star CB Terhyon Nichols - Kentucky

Three-star DL Deyvid Palepale - USC

There’s still plenty of time in these recruitments, as it’s not over until they sign the dotted line in either December or February, but it definitely takes a lot of momentum out of the Wolverines’ recruiting efforts recently.