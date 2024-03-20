Recruiting impact of Michigan hiring Tony Alford from Ohio State

When Mike Hart and the Michigan Wolverines decided to part ways so late in the coaching cycle, it felt like Sherrone Moore may have his toughest test ahead of him for filling a need on his coaching staff.

Instead, he went just south of the border, to Michigan’s biggest rival, and plucked their running back coach, assistant head coach, and one of the best recruiters in college football in Tony Alford.

Alford has been in Columbus for the last nine seasons, spanning back to the days of Urban Meyer. Before that, he was working with Charlie Weis and Brian Kelly at Notre Dame. Now at Michigan, Alford has coached for three of the most influential programs in the history of college football. Not only is that an extremely difficult thing to do, but he was also retained across multiple coaching staffs.

His resume of running backs is nothing short of unbelievable in that span. Ezekiel Elliott, Mike Weber, J.K. Dobbins, TreVeyon Henderson, Trey Sermon, Michael Floyd (1,000-yard receiver at Notre Dame), freshman All-American Victor Anderson (Louisville), and more.

In 2011, 247Sports named Alford, then at Notre Dame, a finalist for their national recruiter of the year. He also made a list of their top-25 recruiters in 2015. All to say, Michigan’s new running backs coach is going to play a massive role in both developing and recruiting the position (and maybe some others) in Ann Arbor.

His style will fit in perfectly with what Moore is trying to keep from the National Championship team. A piece from Cleveland.com in 2022 highlighted the strategies and personality of the top-tier recruiter.

“My first impression (of him) was how much he cared for me,” Henderson said. “Not just for me but for my family (and) my mental. He was always making sure I was doing good (and) my family’s doing great. I don’t just like him as a coach. I like him as a person. He’s a great person.”

But Alford isn’t all sunshine and rainbows. As a former Doak Walker Award nominee himself, he knows what it takes to be an elite running back at the Power 5 level, and he makes his players prove it to him.

“(I want a) tough guy,” Alford said in the story. “A mentally and physically tough guy that’s not gonna be broken.”

That manifests in summer workouts for recruits that push them to the brink.

“The work he puts the recruits through, that’s the same work we get now,” Henderson continued. “He just wants to see how you respond. He’s gonna push you to your limits. I definitely need that. When he puts you through that, it pushes you to be great. He’s just trying to make you a better running back and a better person.”

With the new members of the Pac-12 joining the conference, Michigan is going to see more defensive talent in 2024 and beyond than ever before. Alford’s tactics show who has that next level, as the great Blake Corum showed over the past few seasons against programs like Ohio State, Iowa, Wisconsin and more teams known for tough defenses.

Alford’s job is to find the next elite running back who can take his 25th or 30th carry of the game as the team tries to smash it down the opponent’s throats. He’s had an eye for that for decades, and it’s exactly the blue-collar kind of player acquisition Sherrone Moore has repeatedly said he wants out of this Michigan program.

How does that impact 2024 and beyond?

First off is an important note that Ohio’s top running back, incoming true freshman Jordan Marshall, loves Alford.

“I’m super excited to be coached by him,” Marshall told The Michigan Insider. “Coach Alford and I have such a special bond. We were both very upset when I broke the news that I wasn’t going to Ohio State, but just like I said before, God has a plan and his plan was for coach Alford to be my coach. I’m so thankful for coach Moore getting the best guys possible for the job. Now we both got something to prove. GO BLUE!”

Moving into 2025, there are some really intriguing options out of the state that Michigan stole Alford from, too. At the top of the list is Bo Jackson, the No. 66 recruit and No. 5 running back in the country who has previously received Crystal Balls to Ohio State. His primary recruiter there was Alford. In the summer of 2023, Jackson had an “amazing visit” to Ann Arbor. I suspect the Wolverines to pull out all the stops for one of the top ball carriers in the class.

Another Ohio running back to watch is four-star Marquise Davis from Cleveland Heights High School. The No. 13 running back in the 2025 class visited Ohio State in June 2023, and you guessed it, Alford was his lead recruiter. He holds and offer from Michigan, too, and will very likely hear from the newest Michigan coach if he hasn’t already. He told 247sports Alford’s move to Ann Arbor “sparked interest a bit.”

But it’s not just running backs, Alford also recruited several other positions in Columbus, including NFL-caliber defensive linemen like Tyreke Smith. He’s also recruited the south, specifically Florida, really well throughout his career. Some of the guys Michigan has offered who could be on his radar are four-star running back Ousmane Kromah, four-star athlete Trey McNutt, four-star tight end Luke Gilbert and many others.

Needless to say, Alford will be a huge factor in Michigan’s recruiting efforts in the 2025 class and beyond.