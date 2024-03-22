Visitors List: Top player in the state, more prospects expected in Ann Arbor this weekend

Head coach Sherrone Moore and the Michigan football team are back at it. Spring practice started this week, and Moore and his staff will host several recruits for unofficial visits this weekend.

Here are some of the prospects expected in town over the next few days. As always, this list is tentative and there could be additions/subtractions.

Jamauri Brice (Visiting 03/22)

Jamauri Brice is a 2025 three-star athlete from Cartersville, Georgia. Brice recently posted on social media he also visited the University of Georgia this week. This will be his first visit to Ann Arbor after announcing an offer from Michigan back in February.

Avery Gach (Visiting 03/22)

Avery Gach is a 2025 four-star offensive lineman from Franklin, Michigan. Gach was in Ann Arbor for The Game in November. He has roughly 30 offers right now, but Michigan seems to be at the top of his list.

Andrew Babalola (Visiting 03/22)

Andrew Babalola is a 2025 four-star offensive tackle from Overland Park, Kansas. Babalola is the third-ranked offensive tackle, according to 247Sports, and he’s a top-20 overall recruit in the class. Michigan made Babalola an offer last September and he’s being recruited heavily by Moore since then.

Marcus Garcia (Visiting 03/24)

Marcus Garcia is a 2025 four-star offensive lineman from Denton, Texas. He announced his offer from Michigan in February. He has official visits already scheduled for Arkansas and Nebraska later this spring.

Malachi Goodman (Visiting 03/26)

Malachi Goodman is a 2025 four-star offensive tackle from Paramus, New Jersey. According to On3, he’s planning to visit Penn State and Ohio State right after Michigan.

Damien Shanklin (Visiting 03/24)

Damien Shanklin is a 2025 four-star edge from Indianapolis, Indiana. He recently listed Michigan in his top-12 schools.

He’s the top recruit out of Indiana and is a top-50 prospect. Right now, the Crystal Balls are saying he’ll end up at Notre Dame, but maybe Moore’s new coaching staff can help change his mind.

Nathan Barnhard (Visiting 03/24)

Nathan Barnhard is a 2026 four-star quarterback recruit from Ashland, Ohio. He’s a top-10 quarterback in his class and is the third-ranked recruit out of Ohio.

Noah Grubbs (Visiting 03/24)

Noah Grubbs is a 2026 quarterback recruit from Lake Mary, Florida. Grubbs doesn’t have the stars or rankings like some of the other guys, but he has received interest from Notre Dame, Colorado, Ole Miss, Penn State and several others.

Trae Taylor (Visiting 03/24)

Trae Taylor is a 2027 quarterback recruit from Mundelein, Illinois. He’s also unranked, according to 247Sports. In addition to Michigan, he’s received offers from Michigan State, Maryland, Wisconsin and a few others.

JaDon Blair (Visited 03/21)

JaDon Blair is a 2025 four-star safety from Winston-Salem, NC. He’s the fifth-ranked player out of North Carolina. Blair also just announced he has an official visit scheduled for Michigan on June 14th. As well as visits to Notre Dame, Penn State, South Carolina, and Virginia Tech.

There are a lot of other visits planned between now and Michigan’s spring game on April 20. Stay with Maize n Brew, as we will keep you updated on any recruiting news between now and then, and beyond.