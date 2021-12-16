The Michigan Wolverines have done a great job slowly filling out their 2022 recruiting class addressing almost every hole on the roster and adding depth across the board. Elite defensive backs? Check. Interior linebackers? Check. Defensive tackles? Check. A surprise commit from former four-star Virginia offensive tackle and mammoth of a man Andrew Gentry? Check.

With COVID-19 eligibility being sorted through, the picture may not be clear until the end January. Rest assured, The Clash will ring through several players’ heads. But so far, these are a few positions that could benefit from added depth this recruiting cycle for the Wolverines.

Interior Offensive Line

Michigan has a plethora of talent and most of it is already proven across the two guard positions and center. Trevor Keegan, Zak Zinter, Reece Atteberry and Karsen Barnhart, all return and all have meaningful game experience.

The 2021 class featured Raheem Anderson and Greg Crippen, both of whom have been lauded for their work ethic and potential. The interior offensive line is DEFCON 4.5 at worst, but as we saw in 2021, a few injuries can quickly vault that to a 1.

Against Nebraska, on the road, the Wolverines were forced to play five different players at guard due to injuries. Keegan, Zinter, Barnhart, Attebery, and Chuck Filiaga, all stepped up when called upon and there was no significant drop off in production.

The Wolverines currently have no true interior offensive linemen signed in the 2022 class — Alessandro Lorenzetti could be an interior guy, but also could play right tackle — so expect this to be addressed by February or via the transfer portal.

Running Back

Running back, third-team All-American and all-around super hero Hassan Haskins is gone to the NFL. The Michigan single-season record holder for rushing touchdowns is impossible to replace, but this is not 2007 going to 2008 where replacing Mike Hart was Brandon Minor and Sam McGuffie.

Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards are already proven stars who will only get better. Behind them are Tavierre Dunlap and Leon Franklin who have both seen action, albeit in mop-up duty late in games. So why is running back listed here?

Running backs are frequently injured due to their high usage in games. Corum and Edwards both battled injuries this season and it was up to Haskins to shoulder the load, Thankfully, Haskins is closer to a god than mortal, so he was able to shoulder the load effortlessly.

The running back position can never have enough depth. As it stands, the 2022 class only features one back in South Carolina native CJ Stokes. With injuries and natural attrition, the Wolverines could address this with one more signing or a veteran transfer.

Or maybe a position switch. Never forget, Haskins was a running back commit, then switched to linebacker, and then switched back to running back in 2018. Hell, maybe Anthony Solomon is the answer. I am 75% joking.