The Michigan Wolverines are red hot on the recruiting trail. After the commitments of 2024 four-star running back Jordan Marshall and three-star offensive tackle Ben Roebuck, the Wolverines have followed up on their Nov. 27 flag-planting at Ohio Stadium by taking over Ohio recruiting.
247Sports released a major update to their rankings this week, so let’s see where Michigan stands now. Which recruits rose, fell, and where are the future Wolverines in eyes of this prominent recruiting outlet?
Michigan’s class currently sits at No. 3 in the country and first in the Big Ten with the following commits:
- Four-star TE Hogan Hansen rose from No. 121 to No. 117 nationally (No. 9 TE) and his rating improved from 90 to 92.
- Four-star RB Jordan Marshall fell from No. 167 to No. 176 nationally (No. 13 RB), but his rating improved from 90 to 91.
- Four-star S Jacob Oden rose from No. 190 to No. 188 nationally (No. 16 S) and his rating held steady at 90.
- Four-star LB Mason Curtis remained at No. 202 nationally (No. 25 LB).
- Four-star IOL Luke Hamilton fell from No. 169 to No. 238 nationally (No. 13 IOL), but his rating held steady at 90.
- Three-star DL Ted Hammond is unranked nationally (No. 29 DL) and is rated as an 89.
- Three-star OT Ben Roebuck is unranked nationally (No. 24 OT) and is rated as an 89.
- Three-star DL Manuel Beigel is unranked nationally (No. 42 DL) and is rated as an 88.
- Three-star LB Zach Ludwig is unranked nationally (No. 106 LB) and is rated as an 84.
Michigan remains in pursuit of several top targets
- Five-star QB Jadyn Davis fell from No. 15 to No. 28 nationally (No. 2 QB), but his rating increased from 96 to 98.
- Four-star CB Aaron Scott rose from No. 243 to No. 36 nationally (No. 4 CB) and his rating jumped from 90 to 96.
- Four-star WR Gatlin Blair rose from No. 178 to No. 40 nationally (No. 9 WR) and saw his rating increase from 90 to 95.
- Four-star TE Brady Prieskorn rose from No. 135 to No. 95 nationally (No. 7 TE) and his rating jumped from 90 to 93.
- Four-star LB Aaron Chiles rose from No. 160 to No. 120 nationally (No. 10 LB) and his rating rose from 90 to 92.
- Four-star OT Andrew Sprague rose from No. 230 to No. 133 nationally (No. 12 OT) and his rating increased from 90 to 92.
- Four-star S Ricardo Jones fell from No. 104 to No. 137 nationally (No. 11 S), but his rating increased from 90 to 92.
- Four-star LB Jeremiah Beasley rose from No. 157 to No. 154 nationally (No. 13 LB) and his rating improved from 90 to 91.
- Four-star S Jordan Johnson-Rubell fell from No. 103 to No. 161 nationally (No. 14 S), but saw his rating increase from 90 to 91.
- Four-star EDGE Brian Robinson fell from No. 151 to No. 168 nationally (No. 11 EDGE), but saw his rating increase from 90 to 91.
- Four-star CB Bryce West fell from No. 60 to No. 175 nationally (No. 16 CB) and his rating dropped one point from 92 to 91.
- Four-star DL Hevin Brown-Shuler fell from No. 85 to No. 194 nationally (No. 23 DL) and his rating fell from 91 to 90.
- Four-star DL Brandon Davis-Swain fell from No. 168 to No. 206 nationally (No. 26 DL), but his rating held steady at 90.
- Four-star WR Channing Goodwin fell from No. 98 to No. 241 nationally (No. 38 WR), but his rating remained at 90.
- Four-star S Kyan MacDonald is unranked nationally (No. 19 S) and is rated as a 90.
- Three-star EDGE Marquise Lightfoot is unranked nationally (No. 28 EDGE) and is rated as an 89.
- Three-star WR Jordan Shipp is unranked nationally (No. 53 WR) and is rated as an 89.
- Three-star OT Kevin Heywood is unranked nationally (No. 26 OT) and is rated as an 88.
- Three-star OT Blake Frazier is unranked nationally (No. 37 OT) and is rated as an 88.
- Three-star IOL Jake Guarnera is unranked nationally (No. 31 IOL) and is rated as an 87.
