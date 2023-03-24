The Michigan Wolverines are red hot on the recruiting trail. After the commitments of 2024 four-star running back Jordan Marshall and three-star offensive tackle Ben Roebuck, the Wolverines have followed up on their Nov. 27 flag-planting at Ohio Stadium by taking over Ohio recruiting.

247Sports released a major update to their rankings this week, so let’s see where Michigan stands now. Which recruits rose, fell, and where are the future Wolverines in eyes of this prominent recruiting outlet?

Michigan’s class currently sits at No. 3 in the country and first in the Big Ten with the following commits:

Four-star TE Hogan Hansen rose from No. 121 to No. 117 nationally (No. 9 TE) and his rating improved from 90 to 92.

and his rating improved from 90 to 92. Four-star RB Jordan Marshall fell from No. 167 to No . 176 nationally (No. 13 RB) , but his rating improved from 90 to 91.

. , but his rating improved from 90 to 91. Four-star S Jacob Oden rose from No. 190 to No. 188 nationally (No. 16 S) and his rating held steady at 90.

and his rating held steady at 90. Four-star LB Mason Curtis remained at No. 202 nationally (No. 25 LB) .

. Four-star IOL Luke Hamilton fell from No. 169 to No. 238 nationally (No. 13 IOL) , but his rating held steady at 90.

, but his rating held steady at 90. Three-star DL Ted Hammond is unranked nationally (No. 29 DL) and is rated as an 89.

Three-star OT Ben Roebuck is unranked nationally (No. 24 OT) and is rated as an 89.

Three-star DL Manuel Beigel is unranked nationally (No. 42 DL) and is rated as an 88.

Three-star LB Zach Ludwig is unranked nationally (No. 106 LB) and is rated as an 84.

Michigan remains in pursuit of several top targets