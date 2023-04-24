Michigan in top-seven for 2024 four-star RB Taylor Tatum

An intriguing prospect for multiple sports at the University of Michigan has included the Wolverines in his top-seven list — 2024 four-star running back and baseball prospect Taylor Tatum.

BREAKING: Elite 2024 RB Taylor Tatum is down to 7️⃣ Schools!



The 5’10 205 RB from Longview, TX is ranked as the No. 2 RB in the ‘24 Class



The 5-foot-10, 205-pounder from Longview, Texas also included four SEC schools — Georgia, Texas Oklahoma and Texas A&M — as well as future Big Ten member USC, and Ohio State.

Tatum was offered by Michigan in December 2022 and made an unofficial visit in January, where he met with both football and baseball personnel.

In the 2022 season, Tatum rushed for 1,840 yards on 209 carries, scoring 33 touchdowns on the ground. He also caught 12 passes for 160 yards and three touchdowns.

Tatum’s interest in playing both football and baseball makes for an intriguing dynamic as he considers where he wants to go. There are a few perennial College World Series contenders in his top list, but the Wolverines appear to be more friendly than most programs in playing multiple sports, with Joey Velasquez and Greg Pace Jr. currently playing two sports.

Another wrinkle is Michigan has already earned the commitment of one four star running back in the 2024 class; Ohio native Jordan Marshall. A stable of high class running backs is far from a problem — just ask Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards — but it may play a factor as Tatum makes his final deliberations.