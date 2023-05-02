The Michigan Wolverines are staying active in the transfer portal. Despite being on a spring trip in the nation’s capital, Jim Harbaugh and staff have extended an offer to Louisiana cornerback Trey Amos.

Blessed to receive and offer from The University of Michigan!! pic.twitter.com/EMzhkYjQhY — Trenayvian (@TreyAmos21) May 2, 2023

Amos has played in 30 career games for the Ragin’ Cajuns and racked up 59 career tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, one interception and a forced fumble. While the statistics may not leap off the page, almost every contender in the country is making a run at Amos.

Currently, Amos has offers from Alabama, LSU, Florida, Ole Miss, Auburn, Oregon, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Miami, Illinois and Michigan State. The former three-star recruit from Louisiana has two years of eligibility remaining.

It is no surprise to see the Wolverines target a corner in the transfer portal. Michigan’s defense is poised to be one of the best in the country, but its Achilles Heel at the moment is the second starting corner position.

Will Johnson has solidified the role of CB1, but who will shore up the other side of the field after the departure of DJ Turner and Gemon Green? All signs were pointing to converted wide receiver Amorion Walker until he had a horrible showing in the spring game. Ja’Den McBurrows is another name in the mix, but clearly, the staff wants to bring in a veteran security blanket.