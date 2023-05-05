After following Chris Partridge to Ole Miss two years ago, former four star defensive tackle Tywone Malone might be considering a move to stay with his primary recruiter.

On Thursday, Malone released a list of teams that have contacted him in the transfer portal to On3’s Hayes Fawcett. To little surprise, the Michigan Wolverines were on that list.

Former Ole Miss DL Tywone Malone tells me he has heard from these schools since entering the Transfer Portal



The 6’4 300 DL was ranked as a Top 90 Player in the ‘21 Class.



Will have 3 years of eligibility remaining. Plays baseball as wellhttps://t.co/qf54tBjjkR pic.twitter.com/yQrF9FgfHm — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 4, 2023

The No. 63 player in the country according to 247Sports’ 2021 composite has also heard from Miami, Oregon, Penn State, USC, and Michigan rivals Michigan State and Ohio State. The Trojans were among his final six schools when he made his commitment to the Rebels coming out of high school.

In two years at Ole Miss, Malone has racked up 13 tackles and two sacks. In addition, he has come off the bench for the Rebels’ baseball team in the past, smacking two homers in his first nine career at-bats.

With an interior line stable of Kris Jenkins, Mason Graham, Kenneth Grant and Rayshaun Benny, Malone would have his work cut out for him if he chose to come to Ann Arbor. But his connections with Partridge posit an intriguing foil, and his three remaining years of eligibility give him plenty of time to make an impact wherever he ends up.