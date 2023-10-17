The best quotes from Media Day for Michigan men’s basketball

This morning, members of the media were invited to the Crisler Center for Media Day for the 2023-24 Michigan men’s basketball team.

Associate head coach Phil Martelli, assistant coach Saddi Washington and Michigan players spoke with the media before we were invited to watch the first hour of practice.

Here are the best quotes from the day and some takeaways.

The Wolverines are keeping the receipts

“If we win, we’re successful,” Olivier Nkamhoua said. “My teammates, I’m not going to speak on their feelings of being ranked here or there, but how I feel about it is we got a group of guys that can compete against anybody. If you don’t believe that, it doesn’t change that fact that you’re going to have to come in here or see us walking in and beat us.”

“At the end of the game, you and me, a fan and a player, everyone is going to have to live with the results,” Nkamhoua said. “Win or lose, there’s no draw in basketball — 10 overtimes, you either win or you lose, whether you’re ranked one or ranked 11, that’s the one I saw. Whether you’re ranked one or your ranked 11, only one team can win.”

This is my favorite quote from today. When asked to define what success is for this season, one of Michigan’s acquisitions in the transfer portal went on a rank about preseason expectations for the season, referencing the preseason poll from The Athletic and The Columbus Dispatch unprompted. He wasn’t the only player to mention the poll, as it’s clear the Wolverines are using the poll as bulletin board material.

I’m calling it right now, Nkamhoua is going to be a fan favorite in Ann Arbor. He’s extremely talented on the court, and he’s a firecracker off of it. He exudes confidence, energy and a charisma; that’s clear as day just watching an hour of practice.

Michigan fans have a lot to look forward to with him — and we’ll go more in-depth on that in the coming weeks — as a leader for this team on and off the court.

Focusing on finishing games better

“There is no common theme,” Martelli said, regarding all the close loses Michigan had last season. “It’s not like we were a bad pressure foul-shooting team. It’s not like we missed assignments defensively. It’s across the board.”

“We went through every situation from last year in practice, either at the end or in the middle,” Dug McDaniel said. “We’ve been going through all those situations, trying to figure out where we went wrong. We’ve been practicing those, and we should be better this year.

The Achilles Heel for the Wolverines last year was finishing late in games, as they were 4-13 in games decided by six points or fewer. They’ll need to improve on those to make the NCAA Tournament; repping the losses in practice seems like a good way to correct those mistakes before the season starts.

A smooth transition for true freshman George Washington III

“You have a lot more thrown at you in college than you ever did in high school, but I feel like it’s something I’ve just taken in stride,” Washington said. “One of the biggest things I’ve focused on is trying to digest plays as a point guard, taking that from the way of making sure I know where everyone has to be or should be. That way when I go to the 2, I know where I should be.”

Washington is the sole 2023 recruit on this team, and you wouldn’t know it by the way he carries himself. Coaches mentioned he’ll be playing the 1 and the 2 this season; you’d have to think part of that is due to the roster make-up and partly due to his talent as a guard with a high basketball IQ He’ll also be counted on to score the ball, as he appears to be one of the best shooters on this roster.

Leadership on this team

“(I’m) just doing what I’ve seen the other leaders before me do and adding my own little spin to it,” Jace Howard said. “I’ve been telling the young guys what I know, giving them little nuggets of what I know, just bringing everyone together because we got a lot of new guys...just collaborating with (Olivier Nkamhoua and Nimari Burnett), being able to use them have helped me out and has helped our team out, because now we’re not relying on one person, it’s more of a player-led group.”

There’s a lot of upperclassmen on this team, with the transfers being grad students, and Terrance Williams II and Jace Howard being seniors. Hopefully that experience can help the Wolverines thrive.

Dug McDaniel has put the work in to be better

“I worked a lot on my lateral quickness,” McDaniel said. “I feel my defense got way better, less gambling, just playing more honest defense and I expect to defend 94 feet this year, for sure.”

“Dug has been incredibly efficient,” Washington said. “To me, in my eyes, that might be the best point guard in the Big Ten right now. I think he is.”

McDaniel stayed on campus this offseason, focusing on improving his game, including his defense. He wasn’t super consistent on that end of the floor, and it’s great to see that self-awareness out of him. From an offensive perspective, if he can take a sophomore leap like Kobe Bufkin did, this team is going to be just fine at the end of games.

Tarris Reed Jr. has also improved

“I’ve been working on my body, want to make sure I’m in great shape for this upcoming season, and working on my post-game.” Reed said. “Losing weight and putting on muscle, I’m around the same weight, 260, 265, around there, instead of fat, it’s muscle.”

Much like his roommate, Reed stayed in Ann Arbor, saying on an offseason podcast he wanted to shed some fat and get more athletic. Seeing him in person, he definitely looks leaner without losing size — he’s actually up five pounds on the official roster since last season.

That body transformation is huge for Reed, who will likely play a bigger role than last season, which comes with more minutes. He also said he’s been working on his free throws to help him stay on the court late in games.

Terrance Williams II has an improved jump shot

“Mostly just getting a quicker release, not a lot of sling back on it, more follow-through, that’s really the key factors I focused on,” Williams said.

Coach Washington mentioned Williams has tweaked his jump shot, and that’s obvious to see from watching him play.

Here’s that improved jumper from TWill. He looks a lot smoother releasing the ball, seems more natural. pic.twitter.com/BlibAwN1dq — Kellen Voss (@Kellen__Voss) October 17, 2023

This is a roster that’s going to need all the points it can get, with the top three scorers from last season all gone. Williams looks a lot more confident shooting the ball, and knocking down threes may be the key towards helping him stay on the floor.

Will Tschetter playing the 4 and 5

“I’m playing the most 5 I’ve ever played since I’ve been here, a lot of 4 as well, mixing in both of them” Tschetter said. “That’s what I played in high school, I was more of ‘an undersized 5,’ I guess it really brings out my ability to stretch the floor against a bigger slower guy. On defense, working in with our post double, our switching ability is built into that as well.”

Will Tschetter with the bigs working on post moves. Saddi Washington said he’ll be playing the 4 and 5 this year. When I asked him about that, Tschetter said he was happy with it since he played the 5 in high school. pic.twitter.com/Fcl91G322E — Kellen Voss (@Kellen__Voss) October 17, 2023

With Hunter Dickinson gone, Reed will likely have more minutes, and I’d bet he starts alongside Nkamhoua in the frontcourt. With that in mind, Michigan is going to need a backup center, which looks to be Will Tschetter, who played center in high school and seems happy about playing the position he played in high school.

The transfers give the Wolverines a chance to be versatile

“Their length, their athleticism, all of them can guard multiple positions,” Saddi Washington said when asked about how transfers Nkamhoua, Burnett and Tray Jackson can help on defense. “It allows us to do some things defensively to cause some disruption. Hopefully that’s going to be a strength of ours, our ability to mix and match some lineups on both sides of the ball.”

Washington is talking about what may be the best part of the trio of players the Wolverines got from the portal. Not only do they all bring college basketball experience, they all have the length and foot speed to defend multiple positions, which should help the Wolverines try out a number of different lineups.

One of those transfers, Tray Jackson, is listed at 6-foot-10, tied with Reed as the tallest player on the roster. In spite of this, he was solely practicing with the guards in the portion of practice we saw. A wing with that kind of size is going to get a lot of minutes, especially with how smooth Jackson’s jumper looks.

Tray Jackson working exclusively with the guards so far. He’s got a smooth jumper, and gets the friendly role here. Should be a versatile player on this team with his length (he’s a legit 6’10”) pic.twitter.com/dbO7JN402N — Kellen Voss (@Kellen__Voss) October 17, 2023

Khayat is feeling more comfortable

“I think I’ve improved a lot, like you said, slowing the game down and being more of a player,” Khayat said. “Just reading all the plays, making the right plays at the right time, this was one of my major improvements this off-season, I think I’ve been doing great in this, and hopefully it will stay the same too.”

Youssef Khayat didn't see the floor a lot last season, and when he did play, he didn’t seem to process the game quick enough to succeed. Watching him in practice today, he really seems a lot more comfortable running sets, shooting the ball and working within the flow of the offense. Like Reed, he’s also put on some muscle — he’s up from 190 to 215 on the roster, the largest jump out of any Michigan player.

A quick note on Lee Aaliya

Argentine big man Lee Aaliya, who reportedly committed to Michigan in late August, is not on the official team roster and is not yet with the team. When asked about him, Director of Program Personnel and Development Jay Smith couldn’t say much about it.

“Right now we’re processing some paperwork, and that’s where it is right now,” Smith said. “I’m going to leave it at that.”