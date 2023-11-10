Youngstown State Penguins at Michigan Wolverines Preview: Hold on a minute

The Michigan Wolverines are determined to prove the doubters wrong, and they made about as strong of an opening statement as possible, convincingly dispatching UNC Asheville in the season opener. While it is just one game against a mid-major opponent, I would much rather win handily than the opposite.

Next up for Michigan is Youngstown State, who sits around 200th per Kenpom. Last season’s Horizon League regular season champion had an adjusted offense ranking of 47th by the end of 2022-23, though scoring was a challenge in the the Penguins’ loss to Louisiana (0.84 PPP) to begin the new year on Monday.

With Dug McDaniel ready to make the sophomore leap, Olivier Nkamhoua and the Wolverine transfers should give this team a shot at a decent season. The roster may be heavy on new players, but it turns out that chemistry might be more valuable than an anchor down low and some unrefined future NBA talent.

There is a still a long way to go, but everyone remembers how the non-conference slate went for Michigan last year. Winning the games that need to be won (and doing so convincingly) is important even from the get-go, and Friday is the last tune-up before a trip to Madison Square Garden to face St. John’s. Time to keep it rolling.

Youngstown State Penguins (0-1) at Michigan Wolverines (1-0)

Date & Time: Friday, Nov. 10, 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: Crisler Center, Ann Arbor, MI

TV/Streaming: BTN

The Penguins return just one starter (guard Brandon Rush) from last season’s squad and are not expected to repeat as champions, coming in just fifth in the Horizon League preseason poll. Losing over 60 percent of the minutes and 60 percent of the scoring from last year’s surprisingly effective offense is going to lead to a big letdown. This was seen most sharply in a 2-for-23 three-point shooting performance against Louisiana, which was one of the team’s strengths last year.

Though long-range shooting is not a strong avenue for the Penguins’ upset, attacking the paint is probably also going to be a challenge against Michigan’s athletic defense as well. However, the defense was not as sharp as expected against UNC Asheville (1.03 PPP), and the Wolverines had some issues with fouls (23); it might be worth it for Youngstown State to see if it can draw some whistles as well.

Attack!

While a 12-for-26 effort from deep — including multiple threes by four different players — was an exciting way to start the season, what was most encouraging from Michigan’s 1.38 PPP performance was the team’s willingness to drive to the basket. Overall, the Wolverines hit 21 of 28 shots at the rim, including five (!) dunks by Nkamhoua.

Given that Youngstown State was just 231st against twos last season, this seems like the right approach. If the shooters get open looks behind the arc, there will not be any hesitation, but if possessions start to get a little sticky, the Wolverines should use their athleticism to attack the hoop. This is the more repeatable approach as the year goes on, and the opportunities will be there on Friday.