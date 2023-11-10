Michigan basketball blows past Youngstown State, 92-62

The Michigan Wolverines defeated the Youngstown State Penguins, 92-62, to improve to 2-0 on the season.

The Wolverines started a little slower than they did against UNC Asheville, shooting just 28% from 3-point through the first ten minutes of the half. After the under-eight TV timeout, however, Michigan went on a 13-0 run, going up by 26 points, and took that 26-point lead into halftime.

Dug McDaniel led the scorers in the half with 14 points, including a four-point play. Terrance Williams II looked strong once again, scoring nine points in the half, including one 3-pointer. Olivier Nkamhoua was everywhere on the boards, bringing in seven rebounds, four of which came on the offensive glass. Nkamhoua also went 4-for-4 with eight points in the half.

For the Penguins, ten players saw game action in the first half, with six scorers. Bryson Langdon led his team in scoring with seven points until he left the game with a head injury at the 10-minute mark in the first half. In his absence, Youngstown State struggled to move the ball, turning the ball over nine times and shooting the ball just 30% in the half.

Overall, the Wolverines had a very comfortable lead going into the locker room.

The second half was no different.

Michigan came out in the second half even stronger than it did in the first half. Nkamhoua scored nine points in the first four and a half minutes, staying 100% from the field. Williams II also made another 3-pointer, shooting with extreme confidence with his new and improved shooting form.

Tarris Reed Jr. and Will Tschetter also started to shoot the ball more, imposing their will onto the smaller defense. Reed scored four points in the half and nine for the game, and Tschetter went 8-for-8 for 20 points, leading the team in scoring.

Defensively, the Wolverines also looked stout, forcing 13 turnovers, generating three blocks (two by Nkamhoua) and two steals, holding their opponent to under 65 points.

For the Penguins, the team shot 2-for-11 through the first six minutes of the second half, allowing Michigan to take a more commanding lead. At the under-12-minute timeout, the Wolverines led by 36 points. Langdon led the team in scoring with 15, Ziggy Reid finished with 12 and EJ Farmer finished with 10. When all things were said and done, however, Youngstown State shot the ball 39.5% from the field.

By the seven-minute mark, Michigan emptied its bench yet again, and the game was all but over.

For the game, McDaniel finished with 16 points and four assists, Nkamhoua finished with 17 and 10 rebounds, Williams finished with 13, and George Washington III scored his first five points as a Wolverine to cap off a dominant win.

Overall, Michigan handled business yet again, proving its spaced-out, high-paced offense is paying off, defeating the Penguins, 92-62.