Michigan Wolverines at St. John’s Red Storm Preview: Road show

What a week it has been for the Michigan Wolverines to open up the 2023-24 season. Two blowout wins, instant impact from the trio of transfers, a 2024 five-star committing for next year’s squad, and the James Madison win continues to be hilarious. Given how tempered expectations were heading into this season, there might not be a better way to see it actually begin.

The trials are about to get significantly more intense, however. Michigan has a loaded non-conference schedule that features trips to Oregon and Charlotte (to face Florida) in December, the Battle 4 Atlantis next week, and Monday’s visit to the Garden to take on the St. John’s Red Storm.

This appears to be the final iteration of the Gavitt Tipoff Games, which might not be the end of the world for the Wolverines, who have gone just 4-4 in the competition; their last appearance was the loss to Seton Hall in 2021. St. John’s is a perennial middle-of-the-pack Big East squad, but road contests against Power Six opponents are never easy.

Adding to the intrigue is the arrival of Rick Pitino, who returns to a legitimate collegiate program after...some random other places. He joins a program that is not at rock bottom, but one that will need a little time to elevate. The Red Storm are 1-0 this year after taking down Stony Brook in their only game so far. This one is a true toss-up, but a game that Michigan can definitely win.

Michigan Wolverines (2-0) at St. John’s Red Storm (1-0)

Date & Time: Monday, Nov. 12, 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

TV/Streaming: FS1

Pitino pulled a Deion Sanders and basically flushed the whole roster, bringing in nine transfers and a pair of recruits, including top-50 prospect Simeon Wilcher (who only played nine minutes in the opener). As a result, there is not a ton to be gained from last season’s stats — which is probably a good thing, considering the team has missed the Tournament the past four years.

The opener featured plenty of scoring from the Red Storm, thanks to 11-for-22 shooting from deep and a lot of offensive rebounding. The defense was really just average, and St. John’s did turn the ball over 15 times. Kenpom has this as the No. 60 team right now, and while its composition is tough for projection systems to measure, that feels pretty reasonable at this time.

A new Big Three

Michigan’s opening week was headlined by the trio of Dug McDaniel, Tarris Reed, and Olivier Nkamhoua, who fill out the framework for a functioning Big Ten roster. McDaniel is going to have a Derrick Walton/Zavier Simpson-like career, and having someone like Nkamhoua to feed is perfect for his development.

In a game that could turn a little disjointed given the two program’s attrition, the stability of McDaniel, Reed, and Terrance Williams could be the difference. Add in the aggressiveness of Nkamhoua and the defensive abilities of Nimari Burnett, and the Wolverines are in a great place to steal one on the road, which would be massive for this group’s confidence.

In some ways, Michigan is fortunate this game comes so early on the schedule. The Wolverines have new faces as well, but St. John’s will almost assuredly be (potentially much) better three months from now than it is now. That means that a win on Monday could pay big resume dividends down the road. This is an opportunity the Wolverines really need to seize.