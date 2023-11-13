Burnett, McDaniel combine for nearly 50 points as Michigan topples St. John’s at Madison Square Garden

The Michigan Wolverines blew past the St. John’s Red Storm, 89-73, in Madison Square Garden thanks to superb performances from their guards, Dug McDaniel (26 points) and Nimari Burnett (21).

The Wolverines faced their first real test of the season, facing a Rick Pitino team whom Michigan has encountered problems with in the past, and exceeded expectations.

The first half had some positives and negatives, starting with Nimari Burnett going 6-for-6 to start the game, accounting for 15 of the Wolverines’ first 16 points. Outside of Burnett, however, the rest of the team struggled to start, shooting 3-for-6 within the first eight minutes.

With the score 24-22 with nine minutes left in the first half, Dug McDaniel, Tray Jackson and Olivier Nkamhoa started to get involved. McDaniel made four free throws to extend the lead, Nkamhoa made two three-pointers and Burnett added to his total, scoring 21 points in the half.

The Wolverines went 5-for-5 to end the half to take a 48-38 lead.

For St. John’s, seven players got in the scoring column in the first half, with Jordan Dingle, Daniss Jenkins and Joel Soriano scoring eight or more points. Ultimately, however, the Red Storm did struggle shooting in the last six minutes, shooting 40.5 percent from the field in the half.

Michigan came out in the second half just as strong as the end of the first, going on a 12-5 run through the first five and a half minutes. It then continued this run for six more minutes, going on a 22-5 run through the first 11 minutes of the half, going up, 74-48.

McDaniel picked up where he left off at the end of the first, scoring six points in five minutes on 2-of-3 shooting. He finished with a career-high 26 points, seven assists and six rebounds, proving to be one of the go-to shooters in the early part of the season.

Terrance Williams II and Will Tschetter also started to get involved, picking up where they left off against Youngstown State, scoring 12 and 10 points, respectively, to help the Wolverines to victory.

For the Red Storm, they shot 3-of-12 in the first seven minutes of the second half and turned the ball over five times in five minutes, not helping their deficit. Not to mention, Chris Ledlum — St. Johns’ top scorer who scored 16 points last game against Stony Brook and averaged 18.8 points per game last season for Harvard — had just four points on 1-for-7 shooting.

The final box score of the evening had Michigan shooting 51.6 percent, 42.3 percent from the three-point line and forcing 15 turnovers. For the Red Storm, they shot 36.9 percent as a team and 58.8 percent from the charity stripe.

In the end, while St. John’s kept it close for a time, the Wolverines pulled away in a heartbeat, winning 89-73 and improving to 3-0 on the season.

Michigan returns to action on Friday when it hosts Long Beach State at the Crisler Center at 7 p.m.