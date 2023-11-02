Preseason Profile: Once healthy, Jaelin Llewellyn can provide stability off the bench

As part of our preseason coverage ahead of the college basketball season, Maize n Brew has rolled out player profiles on every scholarship player on the 2023-24 Michigan men’s basketball roster, looking at what they did in previous seasons and projecting how much of an impact we think they’ll have this season.

To close out the profiles, we discuss Jaelin Llewellyn.

Before coming to Michigan, what he’s done so far

A four-star recruit from Mono, Ontario, Llewellyn was rated just inside the top-100 on the 247Sports composite in the 2018 class, ranked as the 18th-best point guard in that group. He had offers from all over, including Purdue, Ohio State, Tennessee, Florida and Virginia, but he ultimately decided to enroll at Princeton.

Llewellyn steadily worked his way into becoming a go-to guy for the Tigers. A two-time All-Ivy league player, he was Princeton’s second-leading scorer in 2021-22 and averaged 15.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, while shooting 38.5 percent from three.

Llewellyn missed out on the 2020-21 season when the Ivy League canceled its basketball season due to COVID-19. After being with the Tigers for four seasons, Llewellyn transferred to Michigan before the 2022-23 season.

He started at point guard in the first eight games of the year, averaging seven points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. He seemed like he was just getting settled running Michigan's offense before tearing his ACL against Kentucky, ruling him out for the rest of the season.

This offseason, Llewellyn got a medical redshirt for this past season approved, granting him one more year of eligibility with the Wolverines.

Scouting report

Llewellyn’s crafty play helped him become one of the top scorers in the Ivy League. He’s a good three-point shooter who can also score off screens in the mid-range. At Princeton, he did a great job contorting his body and finishing around bigger defenders, and used his pivot foot in the lane to create space and hit fadeaway jumpers.

He wasn’t ever in a lead scorer role in his eight games at Michigan last season. He didn’t shoot well from three (18.5 percent on 3.4 attempts per game) but he did a good job initiating the offense and driving to the rim before finishing scoop layups. He also saw the floor extremely well, working beautifully with Hunter Dickinson in the pick-and-roll and finding open shooters in the flow of the offense.

I wouldn’t say he does anything at an elite level, but he’s pretty good at everything you’d expect a point guard to do. He also makes relatively few mistakes; he’s always averaged fewer than two turnovers a game throughout his college career, which I’m sure coaches have loved about him.

Quotes from Media Day

“I take it every day as it comes and try to be as healthy as possible,” Llewellyn said on his mindset after all the rehab he’s had to do on his knee. “I’m not trying to rush anything, I just want to feel good going into this season.”

Expected role at Michigan this season

We aren’t going to find out much about Llewellyn’s role until he gets fully healthy. Less than a week before the season starts, a spokesperson for the team told Maize n Brew that Llewellyn is still not participating in non-contact drills in practice.

The recovery time for ACL tears varies for everyone, and it’s unclear when we’ll see Llewellyn for the first time this season. Expect freshman guard George Washington III to spend some time as backup point guard until Llewellyn gets back.

When he does fully recover, Llewellyn will likely be one of the first players off the bench, splitting time with Dug McDaniel at the point guard spot. With a lack of depth at the 2 spot, I’d like to see Michigan play Llewellyn alongside McDaniel or Washington to see what they can get out of him as a secondary ball handler.

Final Thought

You can never have too many experienced, consistent guards in college basketball, which is exactly what Llewellyn is when healthy. It still may be a while before we see Llewellyn on the floor this season, but when he does return, he should provide good stability off the bench.