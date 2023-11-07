Anyone is forgiven for completely blocking college basketball out of their minds over the past year and enjoying the current dominance of the football team in lieu of the debacle on the hardwood. Unfortunately for the Michigan Wolverines, the 2023-24 season is unlikely to be much better than the previous, though it will look substantially different along the way.

As a reminder: gone are Hunter Dickinson (Kansas), Kobe Bufkin (Hawks), and Jett Howard (Magic) — the only three players to average double-digits last season. In are…well, a lot of guys, including transfers Olivier Nkamhoua (Tennessee), Nimari Burnett (Alabama), and Tray Jackson (Seton Hall), as well as freshman George Washington III. That is a ton of turnover for a basketball roster, and even though the incoming talent likely does not match what was lost, perhaps this team will benefit from the shakeup.

The media disagrees with that assessment and has Michigan all the way down at 11th in the Big Ten preseason poll. Kenpom is a bit more favorable, putting the Wolverines tied for eighth at 9-11 and No. 44 nationally. Overall, the story here is that it is probably best to limit expectations, though at the same time it is clear no one really knows how this cobbled-together roster will look. Eighth and .500 in conference play seems like a decent goal to me.

Before then, Michigan opens the season with two mid-majors in the 150-200 range per Kenpom (UNC Asheville and Youngstown State) before a trip to Madison Square Garden to face St. John’s in the Gavitt Tipoff Games. Tuesday and Friday provide a good chance to ease into the year, but it is not a long runaway before things get real, so hopefully the kinks can be worked out quickly.

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (0-0) at Michigan Wolverines (0-0)

Date & Time: Tuesday, Nov. 7, 8:30 p.m. ET

Location: Crisler Center, Ann Arbor, MI

TV/Streaming: BTN

UNC Asheville won the Big South last year and also won the conference tournament, earning a 15 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Bulldogs drew UCLA in the First Round and lost handily, but it was still a successful season. The Big South preseason poll likes them to repeat as champions, though they do lose second-leading scorer Tajion Jones and rotation piece Alex Caldwell.

This year’s squad opens the season No. 148 per Kenpom with a slightly stronger defensive unit. Last year, the Bulldogs’ three-point shooting (eighth) and three-point defense (22nd) really stood out, but those numbers did not hold against top-100 competition. For any sort of upset to happen, the visitors will definitely need to knock down some threes against an athletically superior opponent. Drew Pember should be the focal point of the offense, and the big man was 37.3 percent behind the arc last season.

Defense travels...but also shows up at home

Juwan Howard may or may not be on the hot seat, but it is undeniable that he had a tough time figuring out the roster over the offseason. Credit to the fifth-year head coach, though – he figured out how to make the most of the situation. It is clear from the transfers he acquired that Howard wanted to prioritize defense and athleticism and look to string together wins in a much different way. As was the case from the Northwood exhibition, look for Nkamhoua, Burnett, and Jackson to be active all over the court.

Will this work out? Obviously one game (against a lesser opponent) is not nearly enough to tell, but how Michigan looks on Tuesday should be markedly different than last season, even if that just means fewer defensive breakdowns and better rebounding. This feels like a brand new chapter under Howard (who is still recovering from surgery with an undetermined timeline to return), and it should be clear right away if the roster is willing to put forth the required effort.