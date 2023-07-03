The 2022-23 NBA season is officially over, and after last week’s NBA Draft, dozens of young prospects will be competing in NBA Summer League, the last major activity before the offseason truly begins.

Two players who were Michigan Wolverines last year — Jett Howard and Kobe Bufkin — were drafted in the top-15 and will be competing in the Summer League. They won’t be the only former Wolverines showcasing their talents in Las Vegas and Utah.

Below is a list of every former Wolverine officially participating in the Summer League. We’ll be sure to keep tabs on these players, many of whom will be playing alongside fellow U-M alums.

Summer League Participants: Jett Howard (drafted in 2022), Caleb Houstan (2021), D.J. Wilson (2017)

Game info: -July 8 vs Detroit Pistons (5:30 p.m. tip-off on ESPN)

-July 10 vs Indiana Pacers (8:30 p.m. on NBA TV)

-July 12 vs New York Knicks (8 p.m. on ESPN2)

-July 13 vs Portland Trail Blazers (9 p.m. on ESPN2)

As has been the case for a few years, the Wolverines are well represented in Orlando. Howard and Houstan are two of the best three-point shooters to play for Michigan in recent seasons. They’ll be playing alongside forward D.J. Wilson, who has played in 146 NBA games with the Milwaukee Bucks, Houston Rockets and Toronto Raptors.

That opening game against the Pistons will feature five former Wolverines. It would be cool if all six of them shared the floor together at one point.

Summer League Participants: Isaiah Livers (2021), Zavier Simpson (undrafted; last played at Michigan in 2019-20)

Game info: -July 8 vs Orlando Magic (5:30 p.m. on ESPN)

-July 9 vs Houston Rockets (6 p.m. on ESPN2)

-July 12 vs Toronto Raptors (6 p.m. on ESPN2)

-July 14 vs San Antonio Spurs (8:30 p.m. on NBA TV)

Livers and Simpson will be playing for the Pistons, alongside some talented young players in Jaden Ivey, Jalen Duren and Ausar Thompson. It will be the first time Livers and Simpson have been on the same team since they played at Michigan together in the 2019-20 season.

Summer League participants: Kobe Bufkin (2022)

Game info: -July 7 vs Sacramento Kings (10:30 p.m. on NBA TV)

-July 9 vs Denver Nuggets (9:30 p.m. on NBA TV)

-July 12 vs Minnesota Timberwolves (4 p.m. on ESPN2)

-July 13 vs Philadelphia 76ers (3:30 p.m. on NBA TV)

The Hawks have yet to announce their official 2023 Summer League roster, but Bufkin has given no inclination he won’t be playing in it in recent interviews. Since the Hawks play some teams out west, Michigan fans will have to stay up late to watch the Grand Rapids native play.

Summer League participants: Eli Brooks (undrafted; last played at Michigan in 2021-22

Game info: -July 8 vs Washington Wizards (8 p.m. on ESPN2)

-July 10 vs Orlando Magic (8:30 p.m. on NBA TV)

-July 12 vs Oklahoma City Thunder (7:30 p.m. on NBA TV)

July 14 vs Dallas Mavericks (6:30 p.m. on NBATV)

Brooks will be playing with the Indiana Pacers for the second straight summer. Across 15 games with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants last season (Indiana’s G-League team), he averaged 6.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. He has yet to appear in an NBA game.

Summer League participants: Moussa Diabate (2022)

Game info: -July 8 vs Utah Jazz (10 p.m. on ESPN2)

-July 10 vs Sacramento Kings (10:30 p.m. on NBA TV)

-July 12 vs Memphis Grizzlies (3:30 p.m. on NBA TV)

-July 14 vs Philadephia 76ers (4:30 p.m. on NBA TV)

Diabate spent of his rookie season in the G League, but he did appear in 22 games for the Clippers, averaging 2.7 points and 2.3 rebounds in just under nine minutes a game.

Summer League participants: Chaundee Brown (undrafted; last played for Michigan in 2020-21

Game info: -July 3 vs Charlotte Hornets (7 p.m. on ESPN)

-July 5 vs Los Angeles Lakers (7 p.m. on ESPN)

Brown will be playing his summer league games on ESPN, presumably because the Spurs roster is headlined by No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama. Since leaving Michigan, Brown has appeared in five NBA games and last played professional basketball in Puerto Rico for Indios de Mayagüez.

Who are you most excited to see in Summer League? Let us know in the comments.