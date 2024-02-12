This week in Big Ten basketball: Michigan gets chance at revenge against Illinois and MSU

The Michigan Wolverines are coming off a week in which they upset Wisconsin at home and then no-showed at Nebraska on Saturday. The Wolverines snapped a five-game winning streak when they shocked the Badgers, 72-68, but went down by as many as 30 points in the first half against the Cornhuskers before losing by 20.

It was a perfect synopsis of the Wolverines’ season — playing well at times, but usually not good enough to win consistently.

This week doesn’t get any easier, as they travel to Illinois on Tuesday night to take on a Fighting Illini team they lost to by 15 points at home earlier this year. On Saturday, they get rival Michigan State at home to wrap up the week. They lost to the Spartans by 19 points after leading at halftime — sound familiar?

Rest of the Big Ten

The week in conference play begins on Tuesday with two games — the aforementioned Michigan/Illinois game, and then Ohio State at Wisconsin.

Wednesday also has two games on the schedule, as Michigan State heads to Penn State looking to build off its win over Illinois. Meanwhile, Iowa heads to Maryland.

Thursday also has two games, with Northwestern at Rutgers, and Minnesota looking to upset Purdue in Mackey Arena.

The action picks back up on Saturday with four games. The Wolverines and Spartans will wrap up the day, but earlier before that, Penn State heads to Lincoln to play Nebraska, Wisconsin takes on Iowa, and Maryland goes up against Illinois.

The week ends with three games, as Purdue heads to Columbus to take on Ohio State, Northwestern invades Indiana, and Rutgers visits Minnesota.