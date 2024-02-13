Pro Blue Hoops: Franz Wagner goes off once again

This week of NBA action consisted of Moe Wagner stuffing Victor Wembanyama in a locker, Franz Wagner going off, and Kobe Bufkin getting his first extended playing time.

Here’s how each of the former Michigan Wolverines in the NBA fared this week.

Franz Wagner, F, Orlando Magic

21.2 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 4.1 APG in 45 games

Last week, we marveled at Wagner’s 38-point performance against the lowly Pistons. How did he back that up? He scored a combined 70 points in two total games against the Spurs and Bulls at home. Thursday’s performance was the best of the bunch as he tallied 34 points along with seven rebounds, seven assists and two blocks in just 28 minutes. Wagner shot an outstanding 13-of-17 from the field while being perfect from the charity stripe.

Franz is now averaging a whopping 30.3 points per game the last four games.

Tim Hardaway Jr., G, Dallas Mavericks

17.7 PPG, 3.6 RPG, 1.7 APG in 50 games

Hardaway’s Mavericks were busy this week, winning four games in a row in just seven days. For him in particular, the results were mixed. He shot well in Brooklyn and New York early in the week in 14- and 19-point performances, respectively. However, he had two rough outings against the Thunder and Wizards. Notably, he was just 2-of-13 from the field on Monday and 1-for-7 from deep. Hardaway Jr. will look to turn things around personally while keeping the good times rolling in Dallas.

Duncan Robinson, F, Miami Heat

13.0 PPG, 2.4 RPG, 2.8 APG in 48 games

Robinson started the week out poorly against Orlando and San Antonio, as he shot less than 25 percent from three in each. He rebounded nicely in a loss against the Celtics, as he poured in 15 points on 5-of-11 shooting from the field. Unfortunately, the injury bug bit again as he is listed as questionable with a left elbow/shoulder sprain. Robinson has missed time for various minor injuries this year.

Jordan Poole, G, Washington Wizards

15.8 PPG, 2.3 RPG, 3.7 APG in 50 games

Poole’s February is off to a rough start. Through six games, he’s averaging just 10.0 points per game, the lowest of any month this season. This week, the Wizards lost all four of their games, with Poole contributing two miserable performances along with two mediocre ones. Notably, he was shut out from the scoring column for the first time this season on Wednesday against Cleveland. On Monday in Dallas, he played 27 minutes but shot a dreadful 1-for-12 from the field for just three points. Things have started to fall off the rails for Poole in his first year with the Wizards.

Caris LeVert, G, Cleveland Cavaliers

14.7 PPG, 3.6 RPG, 4.3 APG in 41 games

The Cavaliers are scorching hot, somewhat thanks to LeVert’s play. He had two rough outings in Washington and Brooklyn, but rebounded nicely in Toronto and against Philadelphia. He continues to come off the bench, but has excelled in that role. In the month of February, he’s shooting nearly 50 percent from the field and chipping in 4.2 rebounds per game and 5.2 assists per game.

Moritz Wagner, C, Orlando Magic

11.2 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 1.2 APG in 51 games

The elder Wagner struggled a bit this week, as his minutes declined again. However, his best performance of the week garnered some national attention. On Thursday against San Antonio, he scored just 11 points, but two of those brought the crowd to their feet:

Isaiah Livers, F, Washington Wizards

5.0 PPG, 2.1 RPG, 1.1 APG in 23 games

Livers has yet to play for the Wizards since he was traded there. He is out with a hip injury, but is expected to return soon.

Moussa Diabate, F, Los Angeles Clippers

2.7 PPG, 2.0 RPG, 0.4 APG in 10 games

Diabate has yet to return from his hand fracture.

Caleb Houstan, F, Orlando Magic

4.8 PPG, 1.6 RPG, 0.6 APG in 38 games

Houstan was relegated to mop-up duty again this week, as he played a total of six minutes over the course of two games.

Jett Howard, G, Orlando Magic

1.8 PPG, 0.5 RPG, 0.3 APG in 11 games

Howard remained in the G League this week with the Osceola Magic. He has been performing very well in the G League, as he’s averaging nearly 20 points per game in his last 10 games.

Kobe Bufkin, G, Atlanta Hawks

1.8 PPG, 1.5 RPG, 0.3 APG in 4 games

The Hawks recalled Bufkin from College Park this week and he was able to make his fourth NBA appearance. In 16 minutes (far and away the most in his career), he scored three points on 1-of-4 shooting and collected three rebounds. Hopefully he can remain with the NBA squad.