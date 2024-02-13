The Michigan Wolverines followed their much-needed win against a ranked Wisconsin (who promptly lost again on Saturday to make it four straight) with a complete embarrassment against Nebraska, at one point falling down 30 points in the first half. It was maybe not all that surprising with how this season has gone, but wow, tough to say anything positive after that.

Michigan now travels to Champaign for another contest against the obnoxious Illinois Fighting Illini. These two programs have been anything but friendly, though it is hard for the Wolverines to clap back at all having lost the past seven in this matchup, including a 15-point defeat in Ann Arbor last month.

The Illini have gone 4-2 since then, including a loss at Breslin over the weekend. Analytics do not believe this will be particularly close though, and the only question is if Michigan will put up any sort of fight in the first half or again look helpless right away. The season is not quite done (especially with a big rivalry game Saturday night), but this one is hard to expect anything from.

Michigan Wolverines (8-16, 3-10) at No. 14 Illinois Fighting Illini (17-6, 8-4)

Date & Time: Tuesday, Feb. 10, 7:00 p.m. ET

Location: State Farm Center, Champaign, IL

TV/Streaming: Peacock

January’s loss saw Illinois score with ease, posting 1.27 PPP. It was another one of those games where Michigan just seemed uninterested and unable to grab a board, and the visitors secured 16 offensive rebounds to continuously frustrate the struggling defense. This will likely be a big factor again, even more so since Nebraska posted very similar numbers a few days ago.

The Illini do not give up a ton of three-point attempts, but opponents did hit them at a decent clip when they can take them. Obviously, this strategy did no go as planned against the Huskers — who were an even bigger candidate to attack with this gameplan — but the key to an upset is always going to involve the long ball. Empty possessions will be killer, however, and it is easy to envision the rowdy environment just becoming too much if (when) things go south.

“My little heart can barely take it no more”

This will not be the last time Michigan is a big underdog this season, but I cannot imagine a game where I will feel less confident than this, including the rematch with Purdue still left on the schedule. Illinois just has the Wolverines’ number, even if the team was not drowning at rock bottom. I feel like even a pessimistic game preview is more than fair in these circumstances.

For anyone trying to stay optimistic, perhaps the hope could be Jaelin Llewellyn. The point guard went 3-for-3 against the Illini last time and has efforts of 16, 18, and eight without Dug McDaniel around. Llewellyn was bad over the weekend but was willing to take some shots, and some positive regression could be expected. He should have the green light and see if he can maybe catch fire from deep.