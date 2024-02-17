Michigan State Spartans at Michigan Wolverines Preview: Turf War

Everyone is miserable, and rightly so. The 2023-24 season is a complete waste for the Michigan Wolverines and everyone is ready to skip to the offseason, regardless of if Juwan Howard is going to remain on as head coach (though the preference amongst the fanbase is very one-sided...).

However, there is one final game with any sort of “meaning” for the Wolverines, and that comes on Saturday night. The Michigan State Spartans ended up blowing them out in East Lansing a couple weeks ago, and that cannot repeat itself in the rematch. State is obviously the better team, but this depressing Michigan squad needs to step up for one grand finale.

The Wolverines have actually beaten their rivals four straight times in Ann Arbor, so even as the less talented team there is hope. Rivalry games are just weird in general, and that is probably the only source of optimism heading into this contest. Everyone knows the situation and everyone knows the stakes — time for the kitchen sink.

Michigan State Spartans (16-9, 8-6) at Michigan Wolverines (8-16, 3-10)

Date & Time: Saturday, Feb. 17, 8 p.m. ET

Location: Crisler Center, Ann Arbor, MI

TV/Streaming: FOX

The loss in East Lansing is a tale Michigan fans are all too familiar this season: a narrow halftime lead leading to a 21-point second half beatdown. For the game, the Spartans scored 1.34 PPP, which was more than enough despite a 1.22 PPP performance for the Wolverines, their best since the win in Iowa City. Just about everything was working for the State offense that night, and Kenpom has both units within the top 25, so that was not really an outlier.

Since that win over Michigan, the Spartans are 3-1 including an impressive handling of Illinois. The in-conference metrics are still not anything outstanding, though they are continuing to find ways to win with efficient enough offense and mostly sound defense. Though Kenpom thinks this is a top-15 team, the consistency has not quite been there. A strong final stretch might change that opinion, though.

A quick recap of those four-straight wins: 2020 featured the return of an injured Isaias Livers for an upset of No. 16 State, 2021 clinched the Big Ten Regular Season Championship, 2022 saw a Howard-less squad win by 17 behind 33 from Hunter Dickinson, and 2023 was an emotional back-and-forth game that ended with Michigan going on a 12-0 run after the game was tied with under three minutes to go.

Most of these games featured teams of similar caliber, though none was against an elite Spartans roster. As bad as Michigan has looked recently, adding Saturday’s game to the list does not feel that out of the norm. It does feel like a win has not been this needed in a long time though — the positive memories of those past four victories have all but faded, and a loss here will make the rest of the season even less tolerable.