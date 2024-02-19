This week in Big Ten basketball: Michigan has another rough week ahead

The Michigan Wolverines’ season has gone from bad to worse, and it doesn’t look like it will let up this week.

The Wolverines have lost three games in a row after dropping the contest at home against Michigan State on Saturday. Michigan led by as many as six in the second half, but didn’t score over the last seven minutes in the 73-63 loss.

The Wolverines are now 8-18 overall and just 3-12 in the Big Ten and sit in last place in the standings.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t get any easier this week, as the Wolverines head to Northwestern on Thursday for their first and only meeting with the Wildcats this season. They will then host No. 2 Purdue on Sunday. The last time they played the Boilermakers, they were blown out, 99-67.

The Wolverines have just five games left in the regular season and they will most likely be an underdog in each of those games.

Rest of the Big Ten

The Big Ten week starts on Tuesday with Iowa heading to Michigan State, as both teams look to make a case for making the tournament. In the nightcap, Maryland will be looking to do much of the same as it takes on Wisconsin.

Wednesday gives us another two games, as Illinois looks to pick up an important road win at Penn State, while Nebraska needs a road win at Indiana in a game it needs to win.

Thursday has three games on the schedule. The Michigan and Northwestern game will be the late game and will be on FS1, immediately after Rutgers vs. Purdue in West Lafayette. The third game is Ohio State at Minnesota.

There are no games on Friday, but the action picks up on Saturday when Penn State hosts Indiana at noon. After that, Iowa heads to Illinois in search of a resume-building win.

Sunday is a full day, with four games on the docket. Maryland plays at Rutgers, Purdue and Michigan follows that game, and Ohio State plays at Michigan State in the third game of the day. Minnesota hits the road to Nebraska in the fourth and final game to wrap up the week.