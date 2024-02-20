Pro Blue Hoops: Jordan Poole has a bounce-back performance

The NBA All-Star Weekend has come and gone, capped off by an uninspiring All-Star Game. Sadly, no former Michigan Wolverines participated in the festivities. However, we still have a few games to look at from early last week.

Franz Wagner, F, Orlando Magic

21.1 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 4.1 APG in 47 games

Wagner cooled off a bit in his final two games prior to the break. However, he was still no slouch. On Tuesday against the Thunder, Wagner scored 15 points while chipping in seven rebounds. He shot an uncharacteristically low 31 percent from the field. On Wednesday against the Knicks, he poured in 21 points on 13 shots while also contributing six assists, three rebounds, three steals and a block.

Tim Hardaway Jr., G, Dallas Mavericks

17.3 PPG, 3.6 RPG, 1.7 APG in 52 games

There’s no way to sugarcoat it: Hardaway Jr. had a rough week. On Monday, he shot 2-for-13 from the field (1-for-7 from three) to the tune of five points in 22 minutes. Wednesday wasn’t much better as he scored just eight points in 26 minutes, though he was more effective in other aspects. Here’s hoping for a bounce back to normal after the break.

Duncan Robinson, F, Miami Heat

13.3 PPG, 2.4 RPG, 2.8 APG in 50 games

With Jimmy Butler and Terry Rozier out for the past two games, Robinson slid into a starting role with some extended minutes. The Heat’s faith in him was rewarded, as he put up two of his best performances this season. On Tuesday in Milwaukee, he scored 23 points on 67 percent shooting from the field, while also contributing five assists, three rebounds, two steals and a block in a win. On Wednesday in Philadelphia, he again crested the 20-point mark while shooting 64 percent from the field. He hit 11 threes combined over the two nights.

It’s unlikely he continues to start once Butler returns, but it was great to see he’s still effective as a starter.

Jordan Poole, G, Washington Wizards

15.6 PPG, 2.4 RPG, 3.7 APG in 50 games

Poole experienced a bounce-back game in the Wizards’ final contest before the break. He scored 19 points on 15 shots with six assists, five rebounds and three steals to boot. This was his best shooting performance since Christmas. In what has been a rough year for Poole in the nation’s capital, he will look to build on this solid performance.

Caris LeVert, G, Cleveland Cavaliers

14.7 PPG, 3.6 RPG, 4.3 APG in 41 games

While LeVert’s Cavaliers picked up a win over the Bulls on Wednesday, he had one of his roughest performances to date. In 23 minutes he scored just five points while shooting 29 percent from the field. On the bright side, he was able to dish out nine assists.

LeVert has now scored five or fewer points in three of his last five outings. He’ll need to turn things around quickly after the All-Star Break.

Moritz Wagner, C, Orlando Magic

11.2 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 1.2 APG in 51 games

The elder Wagner wasn’t given much in the way of minutes in two games this week, but he was very efficient from the field. He scored 11 points on seven shots with five rebounds against Oklahoma City on Tuesday. He then scored 10 points on five shots in just 13 minutes in a win over the Knicks on Wednesday. Wagner’s play has been up-and-down this season but he’s a proven bench scorer for a solid Magic squad. He currently ranks 11th in the NBA in field goal percentage at nearly 59 percent.

Isaiah Livers, F, Washington Wizards

5.0 PPG, 2.1 RPG, 1.1 APG in 23 games

Livers has yet to play for the Wizards since he was traded there. He is still out with a hip injury.

Moussa Diabate, F, Los Angeles Clippers

2.7 PPG, 2.0 RPG, 0.4 APG in 10 games

Diabate returned from his injury by playing for the Ontario Clippers in the G League. He exploded for 25 points and 10 rebounds while blocking four shots and shooting 8-for-10 from the field. He led all scorers in their game against the Mexico City Capitanes.

Caleb Houstan, F, Orlando Magic

4.8 PPG, 1.6 RPG, 0.6 APG in 40 games

Houstan continued his trend of playing mop-up duty on Tuesday against Oklahoma City. However, on Wednesday he was given 25 minutes of time. He put up just three shots but did connect on two three-pointers for a total of six points.

Jett Howard, G, Orlando Magic

1.8 PPG, 0.5 RPG, 0.3 APG in 13 games

Howard was called up to the big leagues this week, but he played just seven minutes over the course of two games. He hit one three-pointer on Tuesday against the Thunder.

Kobe Bufkin, G, Atlanta Hawks

1.8 PPG, 1.2 RPG, 0.2 APG in 5 games

Bufkin successfully remained with Atlanta this week, though he was resigned to mop-up duty in a loss at Charlotte. In two minutes, he scored two points on 1-of-2 shooting.