Big Ten Power Rankings: Late season Purdue and Wisconsin losses make the Big Ten look shaky ahead of March

Historically, the Big Ten has been a carnivorous conference in college basketball, and this year has been no different. Only two teams are below .500 in the conference and all but two of them have won at least six of 14 conference games.

Wisconsin, which was once the top team in the conference by record, has dropped five of six, and even the mighty Purdue Boilermakers fell on the road in Columbus in the debut of an interim coach. This conference is not easy to navigate, and neither were these rankings.

Here’s our best shot at it:

14. Michigan Wolverines (Last Week: No. 14)

Record: 8-18 overall, 3-12 B1G

This was the one and only easy team to rank. They allowed almost 100 points to Illinois in Champaign. Then, the Wolverines failed to score in the final seven minutes of a very winnable game against Michigan State. This season can’t end soon enough for the Wolverines.

13. Indiana Hoosiers (Last Week: No. 12)

Record: 14-11 overall, 6-8 B1G

This was a long time coming for the Hoosiers. Now at 4-8 in the new year, the Hoosiers are the only team other than Michigan to have a negative scoring margin in the Big Ten. Their defense is among the three worst in the conference and they don’t have dynamic scorers to keep up. Two high-power offenses await this week in games against Nebraska and Penn State.

12. Penn State Nittany Lions (Last Week: No. 10)

Record: 12-14 overall, 6-9 B1G

The skid has now reached three-straight losses, which followed a three-game winning streak. They could fall back to the bottom two again if they lose to Illinois and Indiana this week at home.

11. Ohio State Buckeyes (Last Week: No. 13)

Record: 15-11 overall, 5-10 B1G

You have to give a lot of credit to the administration at Ohio State for firing head coach Chris Holtmann. It came to a clear point that he was no longer the man for the job, and the team was headed in the wrong direction. The move immediately paid off with a home upset over the Boilermakers. The Buckeyes have a long, long way to go after an abysmal start to Big Ten play, but it they can go on a run under a new coach, an NCAA Tournament spot is not entirely out of the question.

10. Maryland Terrapins (Last Week: No. 9)

Record: 14-12 overall, 6-9 B1G

After a strong stretch for the Terps, they have lost four of their last five games. But three of those four losses have been by five points or less, including just a five-point loss to Illinois. They did, however, beat Iowa by 12 points at home. It’s not enough to be ranked ahead of them, though.

9. Rutgers Scarlet Knights (Last Week: No. 11)

Record: 14-11 overall, 6-8 B1G

The Scarlet Knights’ four-game winning streak was snapped at Minnesota, but an upset win over Northwestern continues to show this team is tough to play against. They’ll get a shot at the Boilermakers in West Lafayette this week to potentially boost their ranking further.

8. Iowa Hawkeyes (Last Week: No. 8)

Record: 15-11 overall, 7-8 B1G

Winning at Maryland would have been a help for their tournament case, as it would have been sandwiched between quality wins over Minnesota and Wisconsin. That win over the Badgers is what keeps the Hawkeyes at No. 8 for now, but they could easily struggle this week with contests at Michigan State and at Illinois this week.

7. Minnesota Golden Gophers (Last Week: No. 7)

Record: 16-9 overall, 7-7 B1G

Minnesota couldn’t hold onto a near double-digit lead at halftime against Purdue last week. That could be what costs them a spot in the Big Dance unless it can win at Illinois in a few weeks. They’re going to have to win a lot of games down the stretch to see meaningful games in late March.

6. Nebraska Cornhuskers (Last Week: No. 6)

Record: 18-8 overall, 8-7 B1G

Nebraska really needs to win out. It is playing quality basketball, but has only teams below it in these rankings left on the schedule before the Big Ten Tournament. As a bubble team, the Cornhuskers can’t afford a loss.

5. Northwestern Wildcats (Last Week: No. 4)

Record: 18-8 overall, 9-6 B1G

A couple of close calls have me a little worried about the Wildcats. They beat Penn State by five, lost to Rutgers, and then beat Indiana by only four points. Getting back to playing their basketball will be important as teams clawing for a NCAA Tournament spot are on their schedule to round out the season like Iowa and Minnesota.

4. Wisconsin Badgers (Last Week: No. 3)

Record: 17-9 overall, 9-6 B1G

Losses in five of their last six games have been detrimental to their position in the Big Ten and in the NCAA Tournament. In the past few weeks, they have gone from a potential No. 1 seed all the way down to the No. 5 line and outside the top-25. They will have an opportunity to earn their way back up with games against Illinois and Purdue still on the schedule.

3. Michigan State (Last Week: No. 5)

Record: 17-9 overall, 9-6 B1G

Of the 9-6 teams, the Spartans are playing the best basketball at this moment. Tom Izzo’s squad has won eight of their last 10 games, including a huge win over Illinois a couple weeks ago. Games against Purdue and Northwestern will determine how highly they are ranked headed into the Big Ten Tournament, but this team is playing at a much higher level than they were earlier in the season.

2. Illinois Fighting Illini (Last Week: No. 2)

Record: 19-6 overall, 10-4 B1G

The best two players in the Big Ten play for the best two teams, and Terrance Shannon Jr. would win Big Ten Player of the Year in any season outside of this one. He’s scored 27 or more points in the last three games and is now up to ninth in the country averaging 21.4 points per game. They are only 1.5 games back of Purdue after their worst loss of the season and they still have them on their schedule, so a shot at the regular season title is still on the table.

1. Purdue Boilermakers (Last Week: No. 1)

Record: 23-3 overall, 12-3 B1G

The loss to Ohio State this past week was near inexplicable. Ohio State has been horrible since conference play began and had just fired its head coach. With Zach Edey, the Boilermakers are going to be favored in just about every game, but Rutgers has played Purdue really well the last couple of seasons, and they are on the schedule this week. A quick response is needed for the Boilermakers to stay on the No. 1 line in a couple of weeks.