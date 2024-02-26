This week in Big Ten basketball: Michigan hits the road for both games this week

The Michigan Wolverines losing streak extended to five games on Sunday at home, losing a hard-fought game to No. 3 Purdue.

The Wolverines led the Wildcats by as many as nine in the first half in Evanston, but struggled once again in the second half and lost, 76-62. They put up a respectable fight yesterday against the Boilermakers, but still lost, 84-76.

Up next for Michigan are two road games this week. First, the Wolverines will travel to Rutgers on Thursday as they look to avenge a loss earlier this season to the Scarlet Knights. They led by nine at halftime of that game, but were outscored by 19 in the second half and lost, 69-59.

In the second game of the week, the Wolverines travel to Columbus on Sunday to take on the hated Buckeyes. The Wolverines will be going for a sweep, as they beat Ohio State, 73-65, in the first meeting back on Jan. 15.

Rest of the Big Ten

The Big Ten slate starts on Tuesday, as Wisconsin heads to Indiana looking to knock off the Hoosiers. Penn State will travel to Iowa in the nightcap, as the Hawkeyes look to improve their tournament resume.

Two games are on the schedule on Wednesday night, as Northwestern looks to pick up a needed road win at Maryland, while Minnesota looks to pick up a huge upset win at Illinois.

Thursday has two games on the schedule, as Michigan and Rutgers play the late game following Nebraska at Ohio State.

Saturday brings us four games and is headlined by Michigan State at Purdue at 8 p.m. The day also starts strong, as Illinois heads to Wisconsin for a fight for second place in the Big Ten. Meanwhile, Penn State plays at Minnesota and Iowa visits Northwestern.

To end the week, Michigan at Ohio State is sandwiched by Indiana at Maryland and Rutgers at Nebraska on Sunday.