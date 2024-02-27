Pro Blue Hoops: Caris LeVert nears a triple-double

The second half of the NBA season kicked off with a bang for several former Wolverines. Jordan Poole set a season-high while Caris LeVert was oh-so-close to a triple-double. The playoffs are in sight for several Michigan alumni.

Here’s how each of the former Wolverines performed in NBA action this week:

Franz Wagner, F, Orlando Magic

20.8 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 4.1 APG in 50 games

The Magic returned from the All-Star Break by playing three games in four days, all on the road. They won two of those three in large part thanks to Franz Wagner. He shot 43 percent or better from the field and scored 14 or more in all three contests. He has now scored in double-digits in every single game he’s played in since Jan. 3. On a good Orlando team, he is now second in scoring, second in assists, and third in rebounds.

Tim Hardaway Jr., G, Dallas Mavericks

17.1 PPG, 3.6 RPG, 1.7 APG in 54 games

Hardaway Jr. had a slightly better week this week than he did before the break. On Thursday against Phoenix, he scored 12 points and chipped in four rebounds and two steals. Then on Sunday in Indianapolis, he scored 11 points along with three rebounds, an assist, and a block. He wasn’t overly efficient as his shooting percentage has dipped of late, however, he is showing signs of progress.

Duncan Robinson, F, Miami Heat

13.4 PPG, 2.4 RPG, 2.8 APG in 51 games

Robinson moved back to the bench this week as the Heat got healthy. Fortunately, his production didn’t dip at all. In New Orleans on Friday night, Robinson scored 17 points on 6-of-14 shooting from the field. He also chipped in two assists and two blocks. It’s clear at this point Miami prefers to have him come off the bench. He tends to score more effectively with the bench unit as well so it’s a win-win all the way around.

Jordan Poole, G, Washington Wizards

16.1 PPG, 2.5 RPG, 3.7 APG in 55 games

Poole’s Wizards continue to play putrid basketball, but he has turned it around! While Washington has lost 11 straight games, Poole’s production has only increased. On Thursday in Denver, he scored 18 points in 30 minutes while not being overly efficient (4-for-17 from the field). On Friday in Oklahoma City, he scored 21 points in just 23 minutes while also contributing three rebounds and three assists.

Lastly, on Sunday against Cleveland, Poole drained six three-pointers on his way to 31 points along with five rebounds and five assists. This was a season-high in scoring for Poole. The last time he crested 30 points was on Dec. 26.

Caris LeVert, G, Cleveland Cavaliers

14.1 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 4.4 APG in 46 games

LeVert had an up-and-down week for Cleveland. He started the second half roughly, as he scored just six points against Orlando and Philadelphia in back-to-back games. Notably, he shot just nine percent from the field (1-for-11) on Friday in Philly.

However, he bounced back nicely on Sunday in Washington. He was two assists shy of a triple-double as he tallied 18 points, 12 rebounds, and eight assists in just 28 minutes. This was arguably LeVert’s best game of the season.

Moritz Wagner, C, Orlando Magic

11.2 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 1.2 APG in 56 games

Moe had the inverse week of LeVert, as he started hot before roughly ending the week. On Thursday, he led all scorers with 22 points (the most he’s had since Thanksgiving) and seven rebounds in 25 minutes. Unfortunately, his play declined as he scored 14 points in Detroit on Saturday and just two points on Sunday in Atlanta.

Isaiah Livers, F, Washington Wizards

5.0 PPG, 2.1 RPG, 1.1 APG in 23 games

Livers has yet to play for the Wizards since his trade there. He is still out with a hip injury.

Moussa Diabate, F, Los Angeles Clippers

2.7 PPG, 2.0 RPG, 0.4 APG in 10 games

Diabate remained in the G League this week.

Caleb Houstan, F, Orlando Magic

4.9 PPG, 1.6 RPG, 0.6 APG in 41 games

Houstan appeared in one game this week for Orlando and performed admirably. He scored 12 points (all on three-pointers) in 21 minutes of action. This was the first time he’d reached double-digits in scoring since Jan. 13.

Jett Howard, G, Orlando Magic

1.8 PPG, 0.5 RPG, 0.3 APG in 13 games

Howard was sent back down to the G League to gain some valuable playing time. He scored 17 points in Osceola’s most recent game.

Kobe Bufkin, G, Atlanta Hawks

1.8 PPG, 1.2 RPG, 0.7 APG in 6 games

Bufkin made his sixth NBA appearance this week against the Orlando Magic. He played 11 minutes and tallied two points, three assists, one rebound, one block, and one steal. His 11 minutes were the second-most he’s played to date.