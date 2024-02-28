Big Ten Power Rankings: Iowa, Minnesota on the NCAA Tournament bubble

We are just a week and a half away or so from the end of the regular season, and there are a few teams in the Big Ten firmly on the bubble of making the NCAA Tournament. It’s been a bit of a down year in the conference, but there is always room for some chaos in March.

We’ll discuss those teams at length, and more, in this week’s Big Ten Power Rankings.

14. Michigan Wolverines (Last Week: No. 14)

Record: 8-20 overall, 3-14 B1G

Michigan’s god-awful season got even worse as Zach Edey dropped 35 points and 15 rebounds on the Wolverines in Ann Arbor on Sunday. The game showed the distance there is between the maize and blue and the rest of the conference, and it doesn’t feel like it’s changing any time soon.

13. Indiana Hoosiers (Last Week: No. 13)

Record: 14-13 overall, 6-10 B1G

The Hoosiers are trying to play 1980s basketball in 2024, and it is not working. They are officially down to just five made three-pointers per game and they don’t play good enough defense to support that strategy. They've lost four in a row and are playing worse than anyone not named Michigan right now.

12. Rutgers Scarlet Knights (Last Week: No. 9)

Record: 14-13 overall, 6-10 B1G

Whatever momentum Rutgers had built in its four-game winning streak this month has gone completely out the window. They are the second-worst three-point shooting team in the Big Ten behind Indiana, hitting a league-worst 28.9 percent from deep and only 5.4 per contest.

11. Penn State Nittany Lions (Last Week: No. 12)

Record: 14-14 overall, 8-9 B1G

It was a really strong week for the Nittany Lions, who defended their home court against Illinois and Indiana this week. Penn State shot 44.4 percent from three against Illinois and forced 18 turnovers in a 90-89 upset over the No. 12 Fighting Illini. They could play spoiler this week against a couple NCAA Tournament hopefuls with road matchups upcoming against Iowa and Minnesota.

10. Maryland Terrapins (Last Week: No. 10)

Record: 15-13 overall, 7-10 B1G

There may not be a team in college basketball that has lost more close games than the Maryland Terrapins. Seven of their last eight losses have come by five points or less dating back to Jan. 7. That’s the difference between making and missing the NCAA Tournament.

9. Ohio State Buckeyes (Last Week: No. 11)

Record: 16-12 overall, 6-11 B1G

A buzzer-beater on the road against Michigan State has the Big Ten eyeing the Buckeyes as a potential candidate to make a run in the Big Ten Tournament. It was the first road win of the season for Ohio State and thanks to a really strong non-conference record, a tournament spot isn’t completely unreasonable. A lot has to go right, but this team has been reinvigorated.

8. Minnesota Golden Gophers (Last Week: No. 7)

Record: 17-10 overall, 8-8 B1G

I don’t believe Minnesota has the resume for an NCAA Tournament spot and the metrics seem to agree. The Golden Gophers are ranked No. 78 in NET and No. 67 by KenPom, behind both Ohio State and Maryland in both. A win in Champaign against Illinois on Wednesday is a must to have any chance of making the NCAA Tournament.

7. Iowa Hawkeyes (Last Week: No. 8)

Record: 16-12 overall, 8-9 B1G

The Hawkeyes are starting to show up on some bubbles across college basketball as one of the “Next Four Out” teams. Losing against Illinois hurt, but beating Michigan State in East Lansing was significant as it was their second Quad 1 win of the season. Their last three games include at Northwestern and vs. Illinois. If those become two notches in the win column, it’s going to be really hard to keep Iowa out of the Big Dance.

6. Nebraska Cornhuskers (Last Week: No. 6)

Record: 20-8 overall, 10-7 B1G

After being on the bubble the last couple weeks, I think Nebraska should officially be off it. The Cornhuskers are playing their best basketball right now, beating Michigan, Penn State, Indiana and Minnesota by a combined 72 points. That makes them 13-0 against Quad 3 and 4 opponents, on top of four Quad 1 wins. A lot would have to go wrong for them to miss the tournament at this point.

5. Michigan State Spartans (Last Week: No. 3)

Record: 17-11 overall, 9-8 B1G

As soon as I crowned the Spartans as the best of the 9-6 teams last week, they lose consecutive contests at home to Iowa and Ohio State. Games at Purdue and home against Northwestern make this a really interesting week for the Spartans. They’ve been hyped all season long, but have continuously disappointed.

4. Northwestern Wildcats (Last Week: No. 5)

Record: 19-8 overall, 10-6 B1G

A double-digit win over Michigan is the only thing that has changed for Northwestern in the past week, but the Wildcats have a tough go at Maryland and at home against Iowa ahead. They could drop all the way behind Nebraska depending on how the week shakes out.

3. Wisconsin Badgers (Last Week: No. 4)

Record: 18-9 overall, 10-6 B1G

The Badgers are over Michigan State and Northwestern here by a teeny-tiny hair. A four-point win over Maryland at home does nothing for me after the awful run they have been on the last few weeks. A big game against Illinois awaits on Saturday.

2. Illinois Fighting Illini (Last Week: No. 2)

Record: 20-7 overall, 11-5 B1G

Losing to Penn State was a bit of a shocker after leading for the entire second half, but Illinois got right back on track by beating an Iowa team desperate for an upset. We’ve talked about the play of Terrence Shannon Jr., but Coleman Hawkins has stepped it up over the last month and a half. He is averaging almost 15 points per game in Big Ten play and is shooting 42.5 percent from three since New Year. This team could go a long way in postseason play.

1. Purdue Boilermakers (Last Week: No. 1)

Record: 25-3 overall, 14-3 B1G

Zach Edey is the biggest cheat code in the history of college basketball. How do you stop a guy who is 7-foot-4? Regardless, the guards around him will be the difference in this team being a national champion. Fletcher Loyer, Braden Smith and Lance Jones have all had moments this year, but are consistently inconsistent. For a Big Ten championship and more, they’ll have to be at their best.