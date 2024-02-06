Pro Blue Hoops: Franz Wagner has a legacy game

This week in the NBA, Franz Wagner exploded against the Pistons while Duncan Robinson sustained an injury. We also got another Kobe Bufkin appearance. While Michigan basketball may be struggling this season, the Michigan alumni are faring pretty well in the professional ranks.

Here’s how each of the former Wolverines in the NBA fared this week.

Franz Wagner, F, Orlando Magic

20.8 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 4.0 APG in 42 games

Wagner notched two performances on the road around his averages before exploding on Sunday night in Detroit. Against San Antonio and Minnesota, he scored 20 and 19 points respectively while contributing across the board as he usually does. Then in Detroit he poured in a whopping 38 points on 17-of-25 shooting from the field. This was Wagner’s fifth 30+ point game this season, but easily his season high. It’s safe to say he has developed into a star this season.

Tim Hardaway Jr., G, Dallas Mavericks

18.3 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 1.7 APG in 46 games

Dallas has shown a preference for having Hardaway Jr. come off the bench when possible. With injuries mounting, he’s had to start most of the games recently. However, they’re planning to return him to the bench this coming week. Last week, he scored 14 points on a rough shooting night in Minnesota but backed that up with an 18-point, 6-of-15 shooting night against Milwaukee.

Duncan Robinson, F, Miami Heat

13.2 PPG, 2.5 RPG, 2.8 APG in 45 games

Unfortunately, Robinson sustained a concussion last Monday against the Suns after just four minutes of action. The concussion kept him out of all of Miami’s remaining games this week. Here’s hoping for a speedy recovery.

Jordan Poole, G, Washington Wizards

16.2 PPG, 2.3 RPG, 3.6 APG in 47 games

Poole is showing signs of turning things around. On Monday in San Antonio, he scored just 13 points but shot nearly 50 percent from the field. Inefficiency has plagued him this year. On Friday against the Heat, Poole scored 16 points but astonishingly dished out 10 assists. The 10 assists was a season-high for him this year. He also chipped in four rebounds, two steals, and a block. Poole has never been known for his defense but he is showing increased defensive effort of late.

Caris LeVert, G, Cleveland Cavaliers

15.3 PPG, 3.4 RPG, 4.1 APG in 37 games

Since returning from his wrist injury, LeVert has struggled just a bit. In four games this week, he scored between 10 and 16 points in each matchup. The Cavaliers have him coming off the bench again which has proved fruitful for both the team and LeVert himself. With time, I’m sure LeVert will be back to his old self.

Moritz Wagner, C, Orlando Magic

11.4 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 1.3 APG in 48 games

Wagner’s numbers may not be splashy, but he has been a spark off the bench for the Magic. He has now scored in double digits in six of Orlando’s last seven games while coming off the bench and playing limited minutes. On Wednesday in San Antonio, he scored 10 points in just 16 minutes on the floor. Friday was a little quieter as he scored just eight points in 11 minutes, but he still contributed on the glass. Then on Sunday, he scored 10 points while also contributing five rebounds and four assists.

Isaiah Livers, F, Washington Wizards

5.0 PPG, 2.1 RPG, 1.1 APG in 23 games

Livers has yet to play for the Wizards since he was traded there. He is listed as out due to a hip injury. There is no timetable for a return.

Moussa Diabate, F, Los Angeles Clippers

2.7 PPG, 2.0 RPG, 0.4 APG in 10 games

Diabate has yet to return from his hand fracture. He is expected to return to action in a week or two.

Caleb Houstan, F, Orlando Magic

5.0 PPG, 1.7 RPG, 0.6 APG in 36 games

Houstan only appeared in one game this week for the Magic and it was in mop-up duty. In two minutes of action, he hit a three-pointer against the Suns. It will be interesting to see if he can climb back into the rotation.

Jett Howard, G, Orlando Magic

1.8 PPG, 0.5 RPG, 0.3 APG in 11 games

Howard remained in the G League this week with the Osceola Magic.

Kobe Bufkin, G, Atlanta Hawks

1.3 PPG, 1.0 RPG, 0.3 APG in 3 games

Bufkin was recalled this week and appeared in his third NBA game. On Tuesday against the Lakers, he played just two minutes but made a three-pointer, picked up a rebound, and dished out an assist. Hopefully, this is only just the beginning for the rookie.