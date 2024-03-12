Pro Blue Hoops: Duncan Robinson and Tim Hardaway Jr. heat up from three

A handful of former Michigan Wolverines heated up from three this past week in the NBA, while another went down with another injury.

Here’s how each of the former Wolverines performed in NBA action this week.

Franz Wagner, F, Orlando Magic

20.1 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 3.9 APG in 57 games

The younger Wagner had a bit of a rough week by his admittedly lofty standards. On Tuesday, he scored just eight points in 30 minutes thanks to some uncharacteristically poor shooting. It was the first time since Jan. 3 he’s scored in the single digits. Fortunately, he bounced back with a 28-point, five-rebound night on Wednesday in Washington D.C.

The Michigan Magic then dropped two consecutive games on Friday and Sunday against New York and Indianapolis, respectively. Wagner scored 13 points in each contest, but shot 30 and 36 percent, respectively, well below his 47 percent season average.

Tim Hardaway Jr., G, Dallas Mavericks

16.2 PPG, 3.4 RPG, 1.7 APG in 61 games

Hardaway Jr.’s week started off slowly, but got better and better. On Tuesday against Indianapolis, he scored just six points and only played 13 minutes. On Thursday against the Heat, he scored just 11 points on 3-for-11 shooting from the field. Finally on Saturday in Detroit, he put up a respectable 17 points against the hapless Pistons. He canned four three-pointers, two of which while being fouled for potential four-point plays.

His minutes have been declining of late, though he still is an important piece for the Mavericks off the bench.

Duncan Robinson, F, Miami Heat

13.4 PPG, 2.5 RPG, 2.9 APG in 59 games

Robinson had a very good week for the Heat while his team as a whole struggled. Miami lost three of four, but Robinson scored 16 or more points in three of those four contests. Unsurprisingly, most of his damage came from the three-point line, as Robinson knocked down four against Detroit, five against Dallas, three against Oklahoma City and four against Washington.

Jordan Poole, G, Washington Wizards

16.5 PPG, 2.6 RPG, 3.8 APG in 62 games

Now coming off the bench in a more full-time role, Poole’s scoring numbers have stayed pretty high while his shooting efficiency has stayed fairly low. In other words, not much has changed.

Last Monday, he dropped 32 points in 29 minutes thanks to 6-of-10 shooting from three. Unfortunately, the hot shooting didn’t last as he shot 4-for-12 from deep on Wednesday and 2-for-10 from three on Friday.

Caris LeVert, G, Cleveland Cavaliers

13.8 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 4.8 APG in 52 games

With Donovan Mitchell being just one of a handful of Cavaliers that have missed time this week with injuries, LeVert slid into a starting role for most of the week. His stats remained consistent despite the increased role. He dished out seven or more assists in three of Cleveland’s four contests this week. He’s now averaging 8.4 assists over his last five games. He also scored in double figures in three of their four games. LeVert is the quintessential stat sheet stuffer.

Moritz Wagner, C, Orlando Magic

11.2 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 1.2 APG in 63 games

Moe’s role and usage declined a bit this week, as he wasn’t asked to do much. His minutes remained consistent with the rest of the season, but his shooting percentage from the field remained stellar. When Wagner’s three-point shot isn’t falling, he certainly doesn’t shy away from putting his head down and getting to the basket. Notably, Wagner currently ranks 10th in the NBA in field goal percentage.

Caleb Houstan, F, Orlando Magic

4.5 PPG, 1.6 RPG, 0.6 APG in 48 games

Houstan played exclusively garbage time in Orlando’s first three contests this week with virtually no stats to speak of. However, due to a couple injuries, he was vaulted all the way up into a starting role on Sunday against Indianapolis. He was held scoreless in 22 minutes of play, missing his only two attempts from the field. He was able to chip in two rebounds and an assist, though.

Moussa Diabate, F, Los Angeles Clippers

2.6 PPG, 2.2 RPG, 0.4 APG in 11 games

Diabate did not appear in NBA action this week, as he remained in the G League.

Jett Howard, G, Orlando Magic

1.8 PPG, 0.4 RPG, 0.2 APG in 13 games

Howard did not appear in NBA action this week.

Kobe Bufkin, G, Atlanta Hawks

3.7 PPG, 1.6 RPG, 1.7 APG in 9 games

Sadly, Bufkin picked up an injury this week, as he sprained his left big toe. He just can’t catch a break on the injury front this year, and will be in a walking boot for the next 10 days or so.

Isaiah Livers, F, Washington Wizards

5.0 PPG, 2.1 RPG, 1.1 APG in 23 games

Livers is out for the season.