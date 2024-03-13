Michigan can’t buy a shot as it falls to Penn State in the Big Ten Tournament

What happens when you put arguably the two worst Big Ten teams on the court together for the first round of the Big Ten Tournament? Points are hard to come by.

If you bet the under (150.1 on DraftKings), you made a big payday as the Michigan Wolverines fell to the Penn State Nittany Lions, 66-57, ending their season on a nine-game losing streak.

First Half:

Despite being two of the bottom three teams in the conference this season in scoring defense, making a basket was extremely hard to come by for Michigan and Penn State in the first half. Neither team cracked 10 points through 10 minutes of play, and when Penn State did, it took another six minutes for both teams to crack 20 points. After trailing 3-2 three minutes into the game, Ace Baldwin Jr. and Nittany Lions took the lead and never gave it back.

Knotted up at 20 with 4:27 remaining in the first half, the Nittany Lions went on an 11-0 run for the next two-and-a-half minutes led by Zach Hicks to take a 31-20 lead.

While Nimari Burnett did his best to knock down three-pointers (nine points on 3-for-4 shooting from the arc), Dug McDaniel was non-existent yet again and was benched with three minutes to go in the first half with zero points, increasing his scoring drought to 40 minutes between the two most recent games.

Even more damning, the Wolverines committed 11 turnovers (Michigan averages 12.9/game which leads the Big Ten) and shot an abysmal 24% from the field and 25% from three in the half to find themselves trailing by 11 points at halftime, 33-22.

Second Half:

As bad as the Wolverines’ offense was in the first half, they did come out with some fire in the second. Leading the charge with nine points in the first, Burnett started the scoring for Michigan in the second with a layup and McDaniel notched his first points of the game and Terrance Williams drained a jumper to put together a quick 7-0 run.

But as good as the offense was, the defense could not follow and Michigan allowed Baldwin to score five straight points and a subsequent 7-0 run by Nick Kern, Qudus Wahab and Hicks, capped off by Hicks’ fifth three-pointer of the night, to increase Penn State’s lead to 10 right before the first media timeout.

To make matters worse, the Wolverines’ only center, Tarris Reed Jr., found himself on the bench with four fouls despite over 11 minutes remaining in the contest.

With his absence, Williams tried to get Michigan back in the game by himself, scoring seven of the teams’ last nine points to cut the deficit to six. Building off of that, McDaniel laid in his third basket (3-for-11) to bring within four with nine-and-a-half to go.

Nonetheless, the Wolverines couldn’t stop shooting themselves in the foot by committing two more turnovers and Will Tschetter joining Reed with four fouls as Penn State took a nine-point lead into the under-eight timeout.

Michigan continued its lackluster defense and disappearing offense, not converting on a field goal for four minutes and Reed fouling out with five minutes remaining in the game as the Nittany Lions increased their lead to 12 with 3:50 left in regulation.

The final four minutes were very similar to the first four of the game. Penn State did not make a field goal for the final five minutes of the game (0-for-4), yet added to its lead from the charity stripe while the Wolverines did not convert on a field goal for the final eight minutes until Jackson Selvala made a three with 1.9 seconds left in garbage time and were defeated, 66-57, ending their pitiful season.

Michigan shot 34% from the floor, 22% from three, and committed 15 turnovers and 22 fouls. The one bright spot was Williams, who finished his final game of his senior season with a team-high 15 points.

Meanwhile, the Nittany Lions did fare much better, hitting 38% of their shots, but went 41% from the arc and sank 23 free throws.

The Wolverines’ season has come to a close.