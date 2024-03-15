Survey results: Nearly three-quarters of respondents got what they wanted — Juwan Howard’s firing

With the Michigan Wolverines dropping their first game of the Big Ten Tournament, the season has mercifully come to an end for Juwan Howard and company.

An 8-24 season, the worst finish in the Big Ten since the ‘60s, renowned strength and conditioning coach Jon Sanderson resigning, and Dug McDaniel’s odd academic road game suspension are just a handful of things that we can takeaway from this 2023-24 season for the Maize and Blue.

Things need to change quickly, and they have. Head coach Juwan Howard has been fired by the university, and a national search is underway.

Obviously, this week’s Reacts Survey was taken before Howard got fired, but we asked Michigan fans what they wanted to happen the most this offseason in order for changes to occur with the program. The results are in, and 73 percent of respondents wanted Howard to be fired, followed by improvements to NIL (14 percent), admissions easing up on guys entering the university via the transfer portal (seven percent) and Howard bringing in new assistant coaches (six percent).

With the way things have gone this season, these results aren’t shocking in the least. Warde Manuel made the right decision to fire Howard, and hopefully the Wolverines can bring in a new head coach to quickly right the ship.

Which way did you vote this week? Let us know down in the comments!

